Horse-drawn carriage downtown not hit by semitrailer, street cameras show

A case involving a semitractor-trailer driver suspected of hitting a horse-drawn carriage in downtown Charleston and then fleeing has led to a great deal of haywire among city officials and on social media.

But, nay, the driver did not hit the carriage, street cameras show.

“Investigators were able to interview witnesses, involved parties, the driver of the passing truck and collect multiple videos from surveillance cameras in the area,” Charleston police spokesman Charles Francis, wrote in a June 30 statement to The Post and Courier. “The videos showed that the truck and trailer never came into contact with the carriage.”

The semitractor-trailer hauling a flatbed trailer headed east on Broad Street on June 19 attempted to make a left-hand turn to travel north on Meeting Street, where the horse and the carriage were located.

When making the turn, the truck came close to the rear of the carriage. The horse was startled and hoofed it.

“The carriage’s horse suddenly back-peddled, causing the carriage to jackknife resulting in damage to the carriage unrelated to passing vehicles,” Francis wrote.

The horse galloped forward with the carriage before stopping near the northwest corner of City Hall, while the truck continued north on Meeting Street without stopping.

Charleston police officers were dispatched about 11:09 a.m. after receiving reports of a collision at Broad and Meeting streets, according to the incident report.

At the scene, a driver behind the carriage stopped to help control the horse and keep the carriage from rolling into traffic, according to the incident report. The 50-year-old carriage driver was transported to the hospital with unspecified injuries. A passenger also was taken to the hospital with a broken ankle.

The horse was not injured. Employees from Old South Carriage Co. settled the horse and walked it back to the company’s barn.

Charleston police have closed their investigation into this incident, the spokesman said.