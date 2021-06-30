Horse-drawn carriage downtown not hit by semi, street cameras show

A case involving a semi tractor-trailer driver suspected of hitting a horse-drawn carriage in downtown Charleston and then fleeing is no longer considered a hit and run.

The driver did not hit the carriage, street cameras show.

“Investigators were able to interview witnesses, involved parties, the driver of the passing truck, and collect multiple videos from surveillance cameras in the area,” Charleston police spokesman Charles Francis wrote in a June 30 statement to The Post and Courier. “The videos showed that the truck and trailer never came into contact with the carriage.”

The semi, hauling a flatbed trailer headed east on Broad Street on June 19, attempted to make a left-hand turn to travel north on Meeting Street.

When making the turn, the truck came close to the rear of a horse-drawn carriage. The horse was startled.

“The carriage’s horse suddenly back-peddled, causing the carriage to jackknife, resulting in damage to the carriage unrelated to passing vehicles,” Francis wrote.

The horse ran forward with the carriage before stopping near the northwest corner of City Hall. The truck continued north on Meeting Street without stopping.

Charleston police officers were dispatched about 11:09 a.m. after receiving reports of a collision at Broad and Meeting streets, according to the incident report.

At the scene, a driver behind the carriage stopped to help control the horse and keep the carriage from rolling into traffic, according to the incident report. The 50-year-old carriage driver was transported to the hospital with unspecified injuries. A passenger was taken to the hospital with a broken ankle.

The horse was not injured. Employees from Old South Carriage Co. calmed the horse and walked it back to the company’s barn.

Charleston police has closed its investigation into this incident, the spokesman said.