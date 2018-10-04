Even as flood waters from Hurricane Florence linger, Horry County Council has pressed pause on an ordinance that would raise new buildings and increase regulations on older, flood-prone ones.
The ordinance, which was up for the second of three required approvals Tuesday, would be the county's first revisions to its flood rules since 1987.
Council members instead sent it back to committee after Councilman Tyler Servant, whose district includes the county's southern beach communities, worried one provision could push some shops in Garden City out of business.
Shops in that area, near the Garden City Pier, date to the middle of last century and do not meet current building standards. It's one of the lowest points along the Grand Strand and is prone to flooding, particularly during high tides and severe storms.
Currently, buildings that aren’t already elevated to the standard flood level have to be raised if repairing flood damage would exceed 50 percent of the property’s value over the course of five years. The new ordinance would double the time those costs could build up to 10 years, and Servant argued that decades-old businesses wouldn't be able to come into compliance if it were suddenly required.
"My concern is with a couple high tides or king tides in that area, those businesses would be displaced permanently, essentially putting them out of business," Servant said.
However, requiring repeatedly flooded properties to be raised or removed is a linchpin of the National Flood Insurance Program. Allowing them to stay as is further bankrupts the federal program that’s already $25 billion in the red.
And as sea levels continue to rise, businesses and other structures in vulnerable areas like Garden City might eventually be forced to move or adapt anyway.
Servant disputed the concept. "That’s if you’re under the impression that weather’s not cyclical," he said.
Now, it's not clear when revised regulations would start holding builders in booming Horry County to higher standards.
Primarily, the flood ordinance would raise some of the baseline building standards tied to the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s flood maps.
The maps are based on two types of storms: the 100-year flood, which has a 1 percent chance of happening in a given year, and the more intense 500-year flood, which has a 1-in-500 chance of happening in a given year.
Communities that participate in the NFIP are required to enforce several building requirements in the 100-year floodplain. For instance, all structures in that zone have to be elevated at least to the level where floodwaters are expected to rise. Many places go a step further to require buildings to be elevated further, and Horry County already requires new buildings to be built at least a foot above the FEMA's levels.
Usually, that requirement doesn’t extend to the 500-year floodplain, because that level of flooding is higher and is less likely to happen.
However, recent storms have revealed just how inadequate the typical building standards are.
Hurricane Harvey’s floods damaged more than 200,000 homes in Houston, and only a quarter of them were in the 100-year floodplain. Even though homes in that zone were built a foot above what FEMA required, it wasn’t enough. A city report after the storm found that almost all the damaged homes would have been spared had they been lifted up by just one more foot.
Months later, Houston and the surrounding Harris County passed stricter measures that required all new structures in the 100-year and 500-year floodplains to be elevated 2 feet above the FEMA standard.
At the end of Tuesday's meeting, County Council Chairman Mark Lazarus suggested Horry County raise its standard to 3 feet above FEMA's levels.
While flood maps dictate how things are built in the flood-prone areas, even the most up-to-date maps underestimate the risk. Horry County is still locked in a review process with FEMA as the agency tries to publish new maps for the area, which are slated to be finalized next year.
When the Horry County maps under review were released a few years ago, they listed the tiny town of Bucksport as an area that could be vulnerable to flooding from two nearby rivers.
The county pushed back on the feds' assessment of river flooding, arguing that area had never been hit before.
Since then, Bucksport has suffered two severe floods that triggered emergency evacuations — during Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and this year, as water form Florence rolled downstream from North Carolina.
"The protest to them will probably be null and void, and we’ll be accepting of the maps," Lazarus said. "It's hard to dispute it if it flooded."