Two women who died while detained in an Horry County jail van were on their way to hospitals when the vehicle was swept away by floodwater from Tropical Storm Florence, officials said Wednesday.
Neither of the victims, identified as 45-year-old Windy Newton of Shallotte, N.C., and 43-year-old Nicolette Green of Myrtle Beach, had an arrest record in South Carolina, a state database showed.
Instead, Horry County Sheriff Phillip Thompson described the victims Wednesday as mental health patients who were being transferred under a court order to separate facilities in Lancaster and Darlington. Though the women's circumstance were unclear, state law allows certain mental health patients to be held for treatment against their will even if they do not face criminal charges.
Whether two deputies in charge of the van ignored road closure signs on a Marion County highway before plunging into deep floodwater Tuesday night remains uncertain, Thompson said.
"But ... there's barriers there. It can be assumed" that the deputies went around them, Thompson said at a news conference. "Once we found out that they did, we need to find out why they did."
The incident lifted the South Carolina death toll from Florence to eight.
The deputies were rescued and placed on administrative leave.
The State Law Enforcement Division was investigating whether they followed laws in transporting such "detainees," SLED spokesman Thom Berry said.
"All of that will be part of the investigation," Berry said. "Right now, the emphasis is on recovering the bodies."
Thompson said his agency was cooperating with SLED's criminal investigation, along with the S.C. Highway Patrol's separate probe examining the incident as a traffic crash. The Horry County Sheriff's Office also is doing an internal inquiry.
"We had a tragedy," the sheriff added in a statement. "We have as many questions."
Florence dumped heavy rainfall over the weekend on the region that feeds the Little Pee Dee River, which has flooded the small Marion County town of Nichols in recent years. Many areas saw more than a foot of rain.
The town's battle with flooding is widely known.
Like it did after Hurricane Matthew two years ago, the river rose after Florence's rainfall, and it began spilling onto one of Nichols' thoroughfares, U.S. Highway 76.
Meanwhile, probate court orders came down, directing the Sheriff's Office to take Newton and Green to different hospitals. It's routine for deputies to carry out such orders for mental health patients who are not free to leave their treatment facilities.
"That's what we do," Thompson said.
It's common for the Sheriff's Office to promptly act on a transportation directive, but the sheriff acknowledged that his agency has discretion to delay such journeys for safety reasons.
About 6 p.m. Tuesday, the van was on the road about a half-mile from the river when it was "swept away by floodwaters." The S.C. Department of Transportation reported that the road had been closed because of flooding that night.
The deputies tried to free the women but couldn't open the van doors to reach them, the sheriff said. It's not thought that the women were shackled or handcuffed inside the van, Thompson said.
Rescuers pulled the deputies from the van's roof.
The women remained in the sunken van by midday Wednesday. Teams from local agencies and the S.C. Department of Natural Resource were called to help recover their bodies as the water continued to rise.
Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson, who confirmed the victims' names, said the floodwater was complicating the recovery process.
"It's a difficult situation," he said.