Two Horry County deputies who were transporting two female mental health patients who drowned in Tropical Storm Florence's floodwaters have been fired.

Stephen Flood and Joshua Bishop were terminated from the Horry County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, officials confirmed.

Nicolette Green, 43, of Myrtle Beach and Wendy Newton, 45, of Shallotte, N.C., were being taken to hospitals for treatment Sept. 18 when the van went into flood waters on U.S. Highway 76 near Nichols, a small town in Marion County.

Flood and Bishop climbed out but said they couldn’t open the van door to reach the passengers.

Rescuers later showed up but couldn’t free the women from the metal compartment that imprisoned the passengers. The van slowly sank. Green and Newton drowned.

Divers removed the women’s bodies a day later but the van still sat in floodwater from the Little Pee Dee River, which swelled in the days after Tropical Storm Florence dumped heavy rainfall on the Carolinas.

Green's and Newton's deaths prompted outrage from the community and from public officials, with many wondering why the van was allowed to drive on the highway at the same time that authorities were warning the public about dire flooding risks.

Horry County officials later confirmed that National Guardsmen waved the van around barricades, acting on orders to allow law enforcement vehicles through closed sections of road.

The development raised new questions about why certain authorities were permitted to ignore such warnings as officials pleaded with citizens not to drive into floodwater caused by Florence’s torrential rain. Police in some areas of the state ticketed motorists who disobeyed the signs. The Horry County Sheriff’s Office van was not specially equipped to travel through high water.

Scott Bellamy, an attorney representing Green's loved ones, said her family is pleased with Horry County Sheriff Phillip Thompson's actions thus far.

Family members hope that firing the deputies is the first step in many to ensure that the right lessons are learned, so that this kind of situation never happens again, Bellamy said.