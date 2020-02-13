Homicide ruled after body of missing SC girl, 6, recovered near her home. 2nd body found.

CAYCE — The body of Faye Swetlik, a 6-year-old girl who went missing Monday afternoon, was found near her home in a town just west of Columbia, police announced Thursday.

Her death is being investigated as a homicide, Cayce Director of Public Safety Byron Snellgrove told reporters.

No arrests have been made in the case, he said.

Police also found the body of a dead man in the same neighborhood, Churchill Heights, where Faye's body was discovered on Thursday.

Authorities did not say whether dead man, who has not been identified, had any ties to Faye's disappearance. Snellgrove did not share the distance between the bodies when they were discovered.

"This is a fluid investigation, and we are working diligently on it," Snellgrove said.

Authorities said there is no continuing danger to the community from the incident.

Snellgrove did not take questions from reporters Wednesday afternoon.

Hundreds of local, state and federal law enforcement officers combed the neighborhood and surrounding woods near the Columbia Metropolitan Airport for more than two days searching for Faye, a first-grader with strawberry-blonde hair and blue eyes.

Officers brought out search dogs and hovered in helicopters while looking for Faye.

Faye stepped off the bus from Springdale Elementary School around 2:50 p.m. Monday and walked the short distance with her mother to the apartment where they lived.

She went out to play in the yard, something neighbors said she did often. Her mother last saw her at 3:45 p.m. but sometime after, noticed she was gone.

The FBI sent out a national missing person bulletin even though the search concentrated in the Churchill Heights neighborhood where officers went looking for Faye home by home.

The case attracted national attention, with stories about Faye airing on network evening news and major cable news channels.

