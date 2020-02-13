Homicide investigation starts after body of missing 6-year-old SC girl and 2nd body found

CAYCE — The body of Faye Swetlik, a 6-year-old girl who went missing Monday afternoon, was found near her home in a town just west of Columbia, police announced Thursday.

Her death is being investigated as a homicide, Cayce Director of Public Safety Byron Snellgrove told reporters.

No arrests have been made, he said.

Police also found the body of a dead man in the same neighborhood, Churchill Heights, where Faye's body was discovered on Thursday.

Authorities did not say whether the dead man, who has not been identified, had any ties to Faye's disappearance. Snellgrove did not share the distance between the bodies when they were discovered or where they were found.

"This is a fluid investigation, and we are working diligently on it," Snellgrove said.

Authorities said there is no continuing danger to the community from the incident.

Snellgrove did not take questions from reporters Wednesday afternoon.

Faye's disappearance shocked the town of 14,000. News of her death was devastating.

"I am just in tears," said Lisa Trotter, whose granddaughter attends the same school. "We all wanted Faye to be brought home safely. This really hits close to home and our entire community is devastated."

“Everyone here is just extremely heartbroken,” said Eddie Coakley, senior pastor at Trinity Baptist Church in Cayce. “This was definitely the worst case scenario. All of our pastors are still in that shock mode.”

The church hosted a prayer vigil for Faye and her family Tuesday after she had been missing for 24 hours.

"I’m at a loss of words," said Valerie Shumpert of Cayce, who attended the prayer vigil and has children close in age. "Just know Faye is loved and missed. Our loss is Heaven's gain."

Lexington School District Two will have extra district and school counselors on hand to talk with with students, teachers and staff.

"We are heart-broken with news of the death of Faye Swetlik," district spokeswoman Dawn Kujawa said in a statement. "When the school community experiences a tragedy like the loss of a child, it deeply affects all of us."

The district is also providing parents with tips on talking with their children about their schoolmate's death.

“We just pray now for the family, the community and all of the law enforcement involved," Coakley said.

Faye stepped off the bus from Springdale Elementary School around 2:50 p.m. Monday and walked the short distance with her mother to the apartment in the Churchill Heights neighborhood where they lived.

She went out to play in the yard, something neighbors said she did often. Her mother last saw her at 3:45 p.m. but sometime after, noticed she was gone and called police.

More than 250 local, state and federal law enforcement officers combed the neighborhood and surrounding woods near the Columbia Metropolitan Airport for more than two days looking for Faye, a first-grader with strawberry-blonde hair and blue eyes.

Officers brought out specially trained dogs and hovered in helicopters while methodically searching a one-mile radius from her home. They searched homes in the neighborhood off a busy roadway near an interstate interchange, even looking inside cupboards.

"This is the largest scale investigation that I've ever been a part of," said Sgt. Evan Antley of the Cayce Department of Public Safety, a few hours before the announcement about the discovery of Faye's body. "And it's something we rarely see in this area."

The FBI sent out a national missing person bulletin even though the search concentrated in the neighborhood.

“My heart is out there somewhere and I don’t know how to handle it,” said Faye’s grandmother Ruth Collins, following the vigil Tuesday.

This story is developing and will be updated