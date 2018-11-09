When it comes to veteran homelessness, Charleston's conversation is rather unique. For a long time it's been reported that the city has seen a decline in veteran homelessness, unlike nationally, which has seen an increase.
In fact, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development recently reported a 6 percent decrease in homelessness among Charleston veterans since 2017 and a 21 percent decrease since 2011.
Though some who work directly with Charleston homeless veterans believe the decline is great news that should be celebrated, they also highlight the fact that the decline is not necessarily indicative of the problem being solved.
There is still work to be done.
"We'll always see these ups and downs," said Stacey Denaux, CEO of the non-profit organization for the homeless called One80 Place. "But don't get me wrong, we celebrate any progress."
It is estimated that over 40,000 veterans are homeless throughout the U.S., according to HUD. HUD reported an increase in veteran homelessness between 2016 and 2017.
Karen Medbury, assistant manger for the homeless program at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center, said Charleston's success in declining rates has a lot to do with the work her colleagues and the community have put into addressing the problem.
"I think it has to do with the multi-level approach we do here," Medbury said.
In Charleston, she said that there are constantly new veterans coming into the city without resources and becoming homeless.
Now, according to Medbury, the Charleston VA hospital is in a position to identify new homeless veterans faster while ensuring that those vets who were previously homeless don't become homeless again by helping with housing and job placements.
"Once we get them housed we take a multi-pronged approach to keep them housed," she said.
Charleston's size has also contributed to the decline, Denaux said.
"I think the problem is much smaller in Charleston than in other communities," she said.
According to HUD, California accounts for almost 30 percent of the veteran homeless population with over 11,000 homeless vets. Charleston, by comparison, accounts for a little over one percent. It's an easier problem to manage, Denaux said.
But Charleston has its own unique set of problems for vets. According to Denaux, at One80 Place, they found that low wages and lack of affordable housing in Charleston continues the cycle of homelessness.
"People still don't make enough money to find a place to live," she said.
With the high cost of rent not matching the wages that a lot of the veterans who come through One80 Place make, they are still struggling to find housing that they can afford on their own.
"Affordable housing is a chronic issue for us," Medbury said.
Denaux believes that until the issue of housing and wages is addressed specifically there will probably always be homeless veterans in Charleston.
"We're ending homelessness, but we're also creating homelessness," she said.
One of the ways Denaux and her colleagues try to address these issues is by working with veterans to pay their rent for a finite period. They also partner with local businesses in the service industry to provide training programs for veterans and stress to those businesses the necessity for higher wages.
The same is done at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center, which provides a Community Resource and Referral Center as a direct way for homeless veterans to reach them.
"Clearly there is cause to celebrate, it's just easy to get caught up in the good news aspect," Denaux said.