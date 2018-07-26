Gunshots rang out early Monday morning in Charleston's Rosemont neighborhood, rousing sleeping residents who questioned whether they'd just heard fireworks.
It wasn't long before word traveled that 54-year-old Kennedy Brown had been shot.
Brown showed up wounded at an Odessa Street home to ask for help shortly before 2 a.m. A man who lives there let him inside, where he collapsed and officers found him dead.
Charleston police have not announced any arrests in the killing.
Neighbors said officers canvassed the neighborhood immediately after the shooting. On Thursday morning, a detective walked door-to-door.
The homicide shocked some residents of Rosemont, a small and tight-knit neighborhood near Interstate 26 and the Ashley River marsh in the city's Neck Area. Brown's death marked the fourth fatal shooting in the community in 15 years, according to The Post and Courier's homicide database.
Brown was homeless, his family said. He sometimes relied on the goodwill of people in Rosemont when he was hungry or needed a place to shower and sleep. He grew up there, playing marbles outside with his brothers as a boy. As an adult, even after months-long stints of living on the streets, he could return to Rosemont and count on neighbors to open their homes and their pantries to him.
"He'd promise to come back and pay, but he never would. And that was fine," said Nancy Button, who would sometimes give Brown food and hygiene products.
Button, president of the Rosemont Neighborhood Association, considered him her "little brother" because he grew up next door to her.
Brown's daughter, Alexis Williams-Murray, remembers meeting her father when she was 9 years old. He didn't raise her, but she said she always acknowledged him as her father.
"He might've had his downfalls in life, but he was my dad," she said.
Williams-Murray said her father struggled with drug use. When she needed to find him, she could go to Rosemont, where most residents don't know her name but recognize her as "Kennedy's daughter." She last saw Brown about six months ago, when she took him to a gas station to buy a few things he needed.
Williams-Murray said she's struggling to make sense of his shooting death.
"I don't know the circumstances behind what happened yet, but to be gunned down six times, I just know he did not deserve that," she said.
Button said the homicide was especially upsetting for residents because it happened several days after a man was found dead in his home of natural causes. A few months before that, she said, eight people who live or have lived in Rosemont died of varying causes such as illness, drowning and a car crash.
"People need to mend and heal," Button said. "No one has healed from all the other stuff."
She is considering bringing in chaplains to offer grief counseling. Crime prevention officers are set to come talk to the neighborhood next month. Button said she's also working to start a mentoring program for boys in the community.
Across the street from where Brown died, on Odessa Street near Austin Avenue, resident Dean Morris said the homicide didn't change his perception of the neighborhood he knows as a peaceful place where longtime homeowners know one another.
"I grew up here, and I’ve never been afraid," said Morris, who knew Brown for about 40 years. "The night it happened ... I didn’t even lock my doors. I don’t need to."
Anyone with information about the homicide can call 843-743-7200 for the on-duty Charleston police detective or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.