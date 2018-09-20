The oldest artifact found at the Hobcaw Barony is an adze, a bladed stone like an ax. It dates back 8,000 years.
That's just one piece of the snippets of human history tied to Hobcaw — a 16,000-acre spread of maritime forest, marshes, inlets and ocean north of Georgetown that is marking its 300th anniversary as a barony, or estate, this year.
A celebration planned for this weekend was cancelled due to Hurricane Florence, but the barony escaped with little damage.
Hobcaw is a collection of more than a dozen historical plantations. It's a former hunting plantation where more than three dozen historic buildings still stand dating back to the 1700s.
It's a place where President Grover Cleveland sunk intop the pluff mud up to his knees. It's where British Prime Minister Winston Churchill painted, and President Franklin Delano Roosevelt did some of the final planning for D-Day in World War II.
The spread is now owned by a private foundation. It houses the Belle Baruch institute of Marine Biology and Coastal Science, as well as the Clemson University Baruch Institute of Coastal Ecology and Forest Science. It just opened the Institute for South Carolina Studies of culture and history.
Its mission is public service, ranging from coastal research to humanities education. It is open to the public for programs and tours. Everything from wind research to studying snapping shrimp, a loudly popping type of the crustacean, takes place.
"You need to see it. Unfortunately, it's one of the best kept secrets in South Carolina," said Hugh Lane, vice chairman of its Board of Trustees.
"Once you see this property it captures you," added senior interpreter Richard Camlin.
Here's a few tales from the barony:
Camlin remembers watching wild turkeys come off a tree roost one morning with their spurs out to fight, and a profusion of fireflies that lit up one dusk.
Lane recalls when the foundation took over the operation, swaths of the site's huge acreage were overrun by feral hogs and in some years more than 1,000 per were hunted down.
Most of the track was purchased at the turn of the 20th century by Bernard Baruch, a financier, presidential adviser and philanthropist. He became known as the "park bench" statesman for his fondness of holding discussions with leaders on benches in New York's Central Park and Washington, D.C.'s Lafayette Park.
Baruch became a mix of a financial and strategy counselor to President Woodrow Wilson during World War I and served as the U.S. staff at Versailles, France, where the terms of the peace were decided. That's where he met Churchill.
From there, he became a sort of all-purpose sounding board and advice-giver for a series of presidents and other leaders.
In 1894, before Baruch's purchase, President Cleveland came to one of the hunt clubs at the barony to shoot ducks. Not familiar with Lowcountry marshes or pluff mud, the 300-pound Cleveland stepped from the boat and sank deeper than his waders.
He was pulled free — and out of the waders — by one of the guides.
When the news got out, headlines ranged along the likes of "President Cleveland nearly drowned to death in South Carolina."
The incident called attention to the skies full of migratory ducks he'd come to hunt, helping to launch the region's international reputation for the sport.
Churchill's yacht stopped at the barony on a cruise to help him recover from being hit by a car in New York City on his way to visit Baruch at his home in the city. Roosevelt spent a month at the barony in the spring 1944, in the months before the pivotal D-Day invasion of France.
Roosevelt was trying to recover from a recently diagnosed heart condition, guarded by Secret Service and a rotating phalanx of military service people. One night, a loud shot was hard and the guards rushed to his defense until they heard someone shouting: "I had to shoot him. I had to shoot him. I couldn't stop him!"
The shooter was a Secret Service agent. The victim was an ornery feral hog.
The barony was turned over to the foundation in 1964 by Baruch's daughter, Belle Baruch, its owner at the time. She was an accomplished hunter, sailor and equestrian who loved the property.
In one period photo, she reclines laughing with friends on the deck of a cabin in the beach dunes. In another she feeds her pet deer, Deary-dear, which was fond of cigarettes and candy.
Why Belle Baruch chose to dedicate the property as a research center as well as a nature preserve is something of a mystery. But Lee Brockington, a senior interpreter and the foundation's liaison to the newly created South Carolina Studies institute, has a suspicion.
"Silent Spring," the sensation-stirring Rachel Carson book that outed DDT as an ecosystem-destroying poison and largely launched the modern environmental movement, had been published in 1962.
Belle Baruch had seen for herself the manmade disruptions to the coastal environment she loved, Brockington said. She was an avid reader with a keen interest in ecology. It's no more than speculation on Brockington's part, she said.
But you have to wonder about the role Carson's book might have played.