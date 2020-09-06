Hit-and-run collision shuts down section of I-26 in Charleston

Authorities are looking for the driver of a vehicle that struck a motorcycle on Interstate 26 in Charleston and then fled, shutting down a stretch of the crucial traffic artery for several hours Sunday.
The S.C. Highway Patrol's Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team is on the scene and investigating the collision, which sent two people to the hospital, said Cpl. Sonny Collins, a Highway Patrol spokesman.
A section of westbound I-26 from the Romney Street exit (the Ravenel Bridge split) to Cosgrove Avenue is shut down as a result of a "serious collision," Charleston police said in a 6:15 a.m. tweet. Police said the collision occurred around 4 a.m.
Collins said he had no time estimate on when that secton of the interstate might reopen.
The collision occurred on a heavily traveled section of the interstate heading away from Charleston. A vehicle struck a motorcycle with two people on board, and the driver then ran off, leaving his vehicle behind, Collins said. Investigators have possession of the vehicle, but the driver remained at large as of 10:40 a.m., he said.
The two people on the bike were transported to an area hospital, he said, but he had no immediate word on their conditions.
Collins said he had no additional details to provide on the incident.
This story is developing. Check back for more details.