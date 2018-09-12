The 11 a.m. National Hurricane Center update on Hurricane Florence continued to call for the storm to reach the North Carolina coast by Friday.

But forecasters indicated the storm might well stick or remain "near the coast" of North Carolina or northern South Carolina until Sunday, drifting west or southwest with powerful winds before coming inland.

At 11 a.m., Florence was spinning top sustained winds of 130 mph and was centered 520 miles east of Myrtle Beach.

Its hurricane-category winds spanned 70 miles and tropical storm force winds spanned 175 miles.

The storm's forward movement had slowed a hair to 15 mph.

Already a potentially catastrophic hurricane, Florence was moving over warmer water. But its opportunity to strengthen much more was shrinking, Hurricane Center specialist Stacy Stewart said.

Computer model runs on Wednesday began to converge on the prospect of the storm stalling at or near landfall and drifting down along the South Carolina coastline as far as Charleston or Savannah, Georgia over the weekend — maybe as still a hurricane.

"It’s gonna be a lousy weekend here," Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said Wednesday. He urged people to get out of Charleston.

Meteorologist Bob Henson, of the private company Weather Underground, called the forecast prospect "outlandish-seeming," but cautioned residents of both states to prepare for a siege.

Hurricane warnings extended as far south as the Santee River near McClellanville and hurricane watches as far south as Edisto Beach.

A warning means hurricane conditions are expected within 36 hours; a watch means they could occur within 48 hours.

"You can take control of your destiny by getting out of the way of this storm," Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie said.

Officials in Washington showed equal concern.

"This one really scares me," National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham said.

Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds said the more people out of the city, the safer emergency responders will be.

"We are a resilient community. We are going to recover from whatever comes ... but, the safest thing to protect human life is to evacuate now," Reynolds said.

Henson, of Weather Underground, said that Florence should be considered a historic storm.

"Its strength, size, and potentially unorthodox track all point to outcomes that may lie outside historical experience," Henson said.

As of Wednesday morning, the official Hurricane Center outlook called for anywhere from 5 to 20 inches of rain across South Carolina, a storm surge of 2 to 4 feet near Charleston and as much as 9 feet in Myrtle Beach. The National Weather Service in Charleston said gusts of wind could reach hurricane strength of 74 mph.

The winds and worst of the surge are most likely to arrive Thursday evening but could start to be felt as early as Thursday morning.

Meteorologists warned that all those forecasts could quickly change.

Check back with this developing story.