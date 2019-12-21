Charleston's historic Cannon Street fire station will get structural upgrades early next year so the building can withstand earthquakes and hurricanes.

The station is one of three firehouses erected after the 1886 earthquake and was built to replace one that had collapsed due to the earthquake.

It was built with un-reinforced masonry and isn't structurally sound to withstand another one.

The retrofit is being paid for through a Federal Emergency Management Agency hazard mitigation grant from funding set aside after the 2014 ice storm. FEMA awarded the city $4.5 million but Charleston will also provide a 25 percent match.

"We're taking a historic fire station and bringing it up to today's building codes," Deputy Director of Parks Edmund Most said.

As construction crews work through the project, the shell of the building will stay intact with help from structural supports.

The work includes a new foundation beneath the building, supportive micropiles over 100 feet deep underground, as well as concrete and steel beams. The goal is to have the building withstand an earthquake but also function after a catastrophe.

There will be stronger windows and hurricane-wind resistance roofing, too.

Some of the old pieces of concrete slab flooring — fit with grooves to accommodate horse-drawn carriages — will be maintained and incorporated into the new slab, city staff said.

Brass fire poles present in the station now will be put back in place after the renovation is completed. Lead paint will be removed.

To those who walk by the fire station it won't look much different after the work is done, except for new fold-out accordion-style doors.

Charleston Chief Fire Marshal Mike Julazadeh said firefighters and a battalion chief will relocate to the Wentworth and Meeting street stations, as will two fire truck apparatus.

"This keeps the engines within the home territory downtown and will not have an adverse impact on response times," Julazadeh said.

Given the historic distinction of the firehouse, plans for the retrofit were approved by the state's Historic Preservation Office and the federal Department of Interior. City Council will give the final write-off and is expected to vote on the project within the next month.

The city is working with Charleston-based Evans & Schmidt Architect firm, which has done other structural retrofit projects including City Hall, the Dock Street Theatre and Gibbes Museum. General contracting firms with experience in historic restorations from Columbia, Rock Hill, Charleston and Wilmington expressed interest in bidding on the project.

Work is scheduled to begin in February and is expected to take 12-14 months to complete, city staff said.