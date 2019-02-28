MOUNT PLEASANT — Following complaints from Snowden community residents about a requirement that they become part of the town in order to get sewer service, the mayor and the chairman of Charleston County Council said that rule has now been dropped.
It's a significant change in policy, with potential impacts on Mount Pleasant's extensive efforts to restrain development.
The town has required property owners to annex into Mount Pleasant in order to get sewer connections since 1991, and Mount Pleasant Waterworks has enforced that rule. Once annexed, properties are subject to the town's impact fees, zoning, restrictions on building permits and other regulations.
Mayor Will Haynie said Wednesday that the utility has always "had the discretion to not follow that ordinance" requiring annexation. The town's goal, the mayor said, is to get existing homes with failing septic systems connected to the modern sewage treatment system, and its up to Mount Pleasant Waterworks to figure out the details.
“I’m just waiting for them to tell me how this is going to work," said Freddie Jenkins, president of the Snowden Community Association. “I just want sewer for the whole community. Annexation is up to the entities involved.”
The Snowden annexation dispute arose as Mount Pleasant Waterworks prepared to extend sewer lines this year to more than two dozen properties in the community that are already part of Mount Pleasant, plus more than 30 properties that remain in unincorporated Charleston County. It's the second phase of an effort that began years ago, to provide modern sewer connections to residents with failing septic systems that foul properties and waterways.
The annexation rule was waived during the first phase of the project, years ago, because federal funds were involved and federal rules blocked the annexation requirement. This time, MPW is funding the sewer work, and the annexation rule has been a sticking point.
“The right way to handle growth is through zoning, not through sewer and water," County Council Chairman Elliott Summey said Tuesday following a meeting with Haynie.
“What I heard in that meeting was, if you’re an existing resident, and you have the ability to get sewer, you don’t have to annex in," he said. "If you’re a developer, the town would probably want to reserve the right to say, 'Hey, hold on.' ”
On Twitter, Haynie wrote that he met with Summey, County Councilman Herb Sass, MPW Chairman Rick Crosby and town Councilman Joe Bustos, and he called the meeting "productive."
"Residents may get sewer service without annexation, though Mount Pleasant welcomes all," Haynie wrote.
Like Summey, he said that coordinating zoning rules with the county could "protect Snowden from intrusive development." However, Mount Pleasant's development impact fees and limits on building permits only apply to properties that are in the town.
The historic African-American settlement community off Long Point Road is sparsely developed, but Snowden is surrounded by Mount Pleasant subdivisions. Some large tracts of land are for sale in the community, notably two 20-acre adjacent properties, one of which is owned by Olive Branch AME Church that's now on the market for $8 million.
Michael German, a Snowden resident who helped organize people opposed to the annexation rule, has served on a church committee that's been considering the fate of that 20-acre property.
"That's the church's business," he said Wednesday.
German said he spoke to Summey and Haynie after they met Tuesday and "Summey told me, 'You got what you wanted. Annexation is not a requirement to get wastewater service.' "
Mount Pleasant Waterworks General Manager Clay Duffie said there will be details to work out.
"While this issue may appear to be simple, arriving at a mutually agreed upon solution is a multi-faceted dilemma," he said in an emailed statement. "Agreement was reached to pursue solutions that address annexation, funding of investments in public infrastructure, planning and zoning, overlay districts, eliminating failing septic systems, improving water quality and requirements for connecting to the wastewater system."
Duffie said MPW's commission will discuss the next steps when it meets in March, and a public meeting will be scheduled with Snowden residents.
Mount Pleasant's policy and long-term goal has been to annex all properties within the town's broad footprint, which extends from the Charleston harbor to Awendaw. There are many properties and whole communities that are surrounded by the town but remain apart from it, ranging from the multiple settlement communities to individual businesses.
“A specified challenge and opportunity is to better integrate traditional African-American communities into the town of Mount Pleasant,” says the town’s 2013 Annexation Plan. “Several of these communities have existed for generations in what remained essentially rural areas with few or no services.”
In those communities, many residents have declined to annex into the town, fearing that it would lead to unwelcome development, higher taxes and more regulations.
“If we joined the town of Mount Pleasant, we would be absorbed," German said at a press conference last week.
Snowden residents who do decide to annex into the town can get financial assistance with the $5,164 impact fee that Mount Pleasant Waterworks charges to connect to the sewer system, Haynie said. Also, town residents pay lower rates for sewer and water.
According to Mount Pleasant Waterworks, "almost $30,000 per lot" will be spent by the utility to extend sewer service to Snowden residents. The several million dollars involved will come from the utility's budget, which is funded by ratepayers, who are mostly Mount Pleasant residents.