The attackers were more than 2,000 strong. They ferried across the Ashley River from near today's Bees Ferry Road to lay siege to Charleston.
That British assault took place 240 years ago in May. It was among more than 250 battles and skirmishes fought in South Carolina during the American Revolution — more than in any other state.
Yet the state's key role in winning the war that made the United States remains somewhat obscure as the 250th anniversary approaches of those pivotal fights.
The Liberty Trail aims to change that.
The trail, currently under design, eventually is expected to promote at least 69 sites across the state, including 24 in the Charleston area. The battlegrounds range from established national parks, such as Fort Moultrie on Sullivan's Island, to little-known spots such as the Ring Fight ambush near Walhalla, where a simple stone marker sits.
The trail would operate as one of those historic driving routes, similar to the South Carolina Heritage Corridor, with an app guiding the way.
The S.C. Battlefield Preservation Trust is creating the trail, working with the American Battlefield Trust.
Doug Bostick, the state trust director, hopes to have the app available in a year with at least 20 locations routed out. He hopes to have the trail largely intact within six years, when 250th anniversary observations of battles begin.
"That's the beauty of an app. You can keep adding to it," he said.
Bostick will speak to the Dorchester County Conservation Commission at 9 a.m. Thursday in County Council chambers in St. George. The commission's job includes preserving and restoring historic sites.
"I think it's a good link for the two of them to make, and it's good timing. I don't know that there's a broad awareness of all the history that took place in the county," said Kiera Reinertsen, county planning director.
"It's more than Fort Dorchester," Bostick said, referencing the tabby fort at the Colonial Dorchester State Historic Site in Summerville. "In 1780, in all of Dorchester County, you have (Patriot) dragoon units operating," he said.
The battles and backcountry skirmishes in South Carolina during the American Revolution helped decide its outcome.
Patriot militia disrupted British supply lines, forcing the troops to back off from the inland invasions the empire hoped would turn the tide of a war that had stalemated in the north.
The militia crippled the empire's Southern campaign and left Gen. Charles Cornwallis shorthanded in Yorktown, Va., where his surrender virtually ended the war.
Bostick's group has leveraged $2 million in federal and state grants, along with contributions to acquire acreage at established state sites such as Historic Camden and Eutaw Springs. It also is working with other groups such as the Lord Berkeley Conservation Trust to restore Fort Fair Lawn near Moncks Corner.
He estimates it will take $15 million more to make the entire trail accessible to the public with interpretive markers.