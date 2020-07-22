Hilton Head Island shark tagged three years ago detected swimming in Rhode Island waters

Three years after being tagged and released off Hilton Head Island, a great white shark known as Miss Carolina was detected last month in waters surrounding Block Island, R.I.

Jon Dodd, executive director of the Rhode Island-based Atlantic Shark Institute, assisted South Carolina charter boat captain Chip Michalove with Miss Carolina's tagging in 2017.

The shark was identified for a study being done on shark movements by Dr. Greg Skomal and the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries.

When Dodd looked at the data for the shark receiver detection last month, he said he could not believe it was Miss Carolina. The great white made a journey that is equivalent to about a 1,000-mile drive by car.

"That became kind of the funny part of this whole story of this Hilton Head shark decided to head back up to say 'hello' to Jon Dodd from the Atlantic Shark Institute," Dodd said.

"And now the funny thing is, where will she go next? Did she stick around Block Island or will she head right back down to see Chip over the winter?"

Michalove was the first person Dodd called about Miss Carolina's detection.

Michalove said through a news release that Miss Carolina looked great in 2017, and he is thrilled to see she is still making the routine trip to New England.

White sharks like to spend summers at Cape Cod in Massachusetts because of the abundance of seals, according to Dodd.

Seals are a prime food source for them. After the summer, many sharks migrate south.

While in Rhode Island, Miss Carolina tripped two of the Atlantic Shark Institute's acoustic receivers on the west and east sides of Block Island. Dodd said he is unsure how long the shark hung around the island but the institute should have more information soon, after rechecking the receivers.

"My guess is she just kept going and went to the Cape," Dodd said. "But we'll see."