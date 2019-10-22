rescue

The North Carolina Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team flies rescuers in on Saturday at Big Bradley Falls. Aaron Post of Charleston died after sliding down Big Bradley Falls. Henderson County Rescue Squad/Provided

SALUDA, N.C. — Authorities in North Carolina have identified a hiker who fell from a waterfall and died over the weekend.

Polk County Emergency Management Director Bobby Arledge confirmed Monday that 28-year-old Aaron Post of North Charleston died after sliding down Big Bradley Falls on Saturday.

Arledge told the McClatchy news group he heard the hiker was taking a photo at the top of the remote Saluda spot when he lost his balance and tumbled down.

In a Facebook post Saturday, the Henderson County Rescue Squad said they extracted Post from a rugged area and flew him in a helicopter to a hospital.

Hiking websites say the waterfall drops 75 feet.

News outlets reported in 2017 that a 47-year-old hiker died in a fall at the same spot.

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Tags