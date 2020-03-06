Highway widening project threatens to again uproot North Charleston church, area community

Enoch Chapel United Methodist Church has provided spiritual sanctuary on a small footprint at the end of a short street in North Charleston since the 1960s.

But those days could soon end.

The brick church, adjacent to Interstate 26, is in the path of a massive highway widening project.

State officials have already encouraged the church leadership to begin searching for a new building that could house the congregation.

The church, which historically has served a predominately African American congregation, has repeatedly been displaced over the years to make way for new infrastructure.

Longtime parishioners recall when their edifice was relocated in 1962 to make room for I-26, noting how the impact on Enoch brings to light how minority and low-income communities in the Charleston area have repeatedly borne the burden of the impacts of road development.

The interstate, in addition to other Charleston area road projects, sliced through many predominately black neighborhoods in the '60s. Many residents are tired of their communities being negatively affected by new roadways designed to accommodate regional growth.

“It makes me kind of angry and sad," said Nola Montgomery, who grew up attending Enoch. "We're poor people. Why pick on the poor?"

But the possible displacement isn't all bad news for the church, which has limited space to do ministries and struggles to attract young members.

A new house of worship could serve as a fresh start and an opportunity for growth.

Repeated displacement

If the highway ends up claiming Enoch's property, it would be the fourth time the church has been relocated and the third relocation for infrastructure work.

The congregation was founded in 1865 in the spare room of a parishioner's house. In 1904, land was purchased just off Dorchester Road from a mining company and members established what was originally Enoch Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church.

In 1948, the Charleston airport purchased the church's property, causing members to establish a new location in Liberty Park in North Charleston, according to parishioners.

The religious building remained there until plans for I-26 forced its relocation to the current space on James Bell Drive.

Joy Riley, project manager for the S.C. Department of Transportation, was stunned by the church's repeated displacement.

She said it's her first time working on a project where a congregation, in its initial meeting with DOT about a possible relocation, started off the discussion with, "We’ve done this before."

"That's never good," she said. "We don’t want to put somebody in a place where they could be impacted again in the future."

The impacts of the Lowcountry Corridor West project, which aims to improve traffic conditions around the I-26/I-526 interchange, will be significant.

There are two alternatives being considered for the main project, and four for the I-26/I-526 interchange. The project calls for the widening of Interstate 526, restructuring the interchange and improving several interchanges between Paul Cantrell Boulevard in West Ashley and Virginia Avenue in North Charleston.

Roughly 300 homes and businesses could be impacted, with about 115 families slated to be displaced between North Charleston and West Ashley.

Areas of impact mainly cover four predominately low-income neighborhoods: Liberty Park, Highland Terrace, Ferndale and Russelldale. These same communities were disrupted by the constructions of I-26 and I-526 decades ago.

The state recognizes the repeated effects of growth on these neighborhoods.

When it comes to the Lowcountry Corridor project's disproportionate impact on low-income, minority communities, Riley said the plan ranks in the top five or six nationally among road projects in the past 30 years.

Because of an "environmental justice" federal executive order issued in the 1990s, Riley said, DOT must consider previous project impacts on the neighborhoods, perform extensive community outreach and conduct mitigation efforts.

Mitigation for Lowcountry Corridor West could include establishing affordable housing in impacted neighborhoods and creating a new community center with an indoor gymnasium and classrooms, Riley said.

“It is indisputable that the impacts of this project are disproportionate to the low-income, minority communities located near the project," Riley said. "There will be things we will do … that tries to correct some of those things that have happened cumulatively."

'Blessing from God'

The process of finding a new location is similar for faith communities as it is for businesses and homeowners.

Homeowners being displaced are eligible for fair market value for their homes, and funds also covering moving expenses and real estate agent assistance, Riley said. Replacement housing payment is also allotted if the appraised value of a house is less than the sale prices of similar homes nearby.

For example, a resident in a home appraised at $50,000 in a neighborhood where similar homes are being sold at $150,000 would receive an additional $100,000 in replacement housing to fill in the gap, Riley said.

Businesses, including churches, are entitled to funds covering moving expenses, realty assistance and business reestablishment.

Enoch would have the option of building a new church, but that would be more expensive than finding an existing building, said Pastor Victoria Richardson.

“We don’t have a mortgage, and we don’t want a mortgage," Richardson said. “We are just praying that the Lord will bless us and compensate us enough to put us back, or even better.”

The denomination's Charleston District Board of Church Location and Building, which provides expertise on such matters as buying and selling property for UMC churches, will walk alongside the leadership of Enoch as consultant and adviser, said Dan O'Mara, director of communications for the South Carolina Conference.

So far, the pastor has scouted at least one location, but the North Charleston church suffered fire-related damages, and renovation would've been too expensive, Richardson said. Enoch members would prefer to stay in North Charleston, where most of them live.

The residents have also heard stories of African Americans not being fairly compensated for property in the 1960s, when development claimed the land of many black people in the Lowcountry.

Joseph Stokes, who lives across from the Methodist building, hopes things are different this go around.

"If I have to give (my home) up, give me what a human being deserves," he said.

The move could work in the church's favor. Enoch is tucked away on a dead-end street, not visible to the thousands who regularly commute nearby on busy Rivers Avenue.

The building is also small, featuring a main sanctuary and tiny dining area. This makes it challenging to offer ministries, such as a camp, that could target youths.

Additionally, the decades-old building with a wood-paneled interior is aging, which could discourage young people from attending, members said.

A new, larger house of worship in a more visible location could present a fresh start.

“My Cadillac is old," Richardson said. "But if I get a 2020 Cadillac, people will look at it more. That’s how it is with church. People look at the structure.”

The faith group is making the best of a seemingly inevitable situation.

“There’s nothing you can do about it," Richardson said. "It's going to happen. If it's going to happen, then we need to look at it as an opportunity to make things better for us. It's not that we are glad that it is happening. Nobody at our age feels like going through all of this. Since it's going to happen, we’re going to look at it as a blessing from God to help us get something better.”