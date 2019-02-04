MOUNT PLEASANT — An emerging deal between the town and Charleston County should result in part of traffic-choked S.C. Highway 41 being widened years earlier than planned.
Mount Pleasant and county officials have agreed that a third lane could be added to the road, between Joe Rouse Road and U.S. Highway 17, even as a much broader road-widening plan goes through a lengthy federal review process.
Design work could begin as early as this month, and the third lane could be in place by late 2020, officials said. That's five years earlier than the larger road plan is expected to be finished.
Town Councilwoman Kathy Landing said adding the lane for traffic heading toward Highway 17 would eliminate a bottleneck and substantially improve traffic, particularly in the morning.
The town and county focused on that roughly one-mile section of road because it doesn't involve choosing between different and controversial plans for the larger $129 million widening.
"This would be outside the NEPA process, as an independent project," said Brad Morrison, the town's transportation director, referring to the National Environmental Policy Act.
Mount Pleasant has agreed to pay $200,000 to design the work, while the county would provide the estimated $2 million to add the third lane. The specific source of county funding has not been identified yet, spokesman Shawn Smetana said.
Both governments would need to formalize the agreement and funding plan.
"We want that going full-speed," Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie said Monday.
The two-lane road, surrounded by subdivisions in the fastest-growing part of Mount Pleasant, has been going through a lengthy design and review process. From Highway 17 to the Wando River, the road is only about 4 miles long but creeks, marsh and nearby homes have made a major widening of the roadway challenging.
The county has presented different ways to improve the traffic but those plans have pitted East Cooper communities against one another.
Many residents of the modern subdivisions along the highway, such as Dunes West and Park West, and most town elected officials would prefer to see the road widened to five lanes from Highway 17 to the Wando River bridge. However, that would mean dramatically widening a highway that runs through the center of the historic freedman's community of Phillips, and residents there say it would destroy the community.
An alternative plan — the alternatives will be reviewed during the federal NEPA process — calls for routing part of what would be a five-lane road through parts of Dunes West and Park West, generally following Bessemer Road and Park West Boulevard. County traffic planners have said that would improve traffic more than making Highway 41 five lanes.
Residents of the subdivisions and town officials are opposed, and potentially hundreds of recently built homes could be in the road's path, according to town officials.
Another alternative calls for building a new five-lane road that would follow the path of a power line easement through the subdivisions from Highway 17 to just before the Wando River bridge but that plan would also go right through a large county park and the Ivy Hall subdivision near Highway 17.
Ivy Hall residents have been gathering petition signatures in opposition of that plan, Alternative 5A.
And then there's the question of the intersection of highways 41 and 17, which would be reconfigured as part of the larger plan.
Residents of the historic Seven Mile community are worried that the plan could extend Highway 41 past Highway 17, through that community, to connect with Billy Swails Boulevard.