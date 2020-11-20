Highway 41 widening plan delayed once more; could still be altered

MOUNT PLEASANT — Residents of the historic Phillips Community and the modern subdivisions nearby have been waiting for years on a decision about traffic relief on S.C. Highway 41.

They're going to have to wait even longer.

The controversial "preferred alternative" for widening the two-lane road through Phillips at the north end of Mount Pleasant was expected to be presented to Charleston County Council in October, then in November.

But the county's traffic planners are still reviewing that plan after getting nearly 2,900 public comments, putting the decision making process off.

“It will be presented once we’re comfortable addressing the comments and any revisions," said Richard Turner, with Charleston County’s Transportation Department.

The outpouring of public comments, submitted through September 11, showed a stark divide in opinions.

About half supported, and half opposed, the plan to double the travel lanes on Highway 41 and add a center turn lane or median, with a multi-use path along the side.

The substantial widening of the road through the historic Phillips Community — founded by formerly enslaved Black residents after the Civil War — prompted most of the opposition. Some called the plan racist.

The runner-up plan, which would route traffic through parts of the Park West and Dunes West, has faced substantial opposition from residents of those large subdivisions. New homes have been built near that considered route even as Charleston County evaluated the different options.

Turner said widening the highway from the Wando River to its end at U.S. Highway 17 in Mount Pleasant — about four miles of road — is still the preferred alternative.

“Some of the comments asked for wholesale changes and other asked for smaller tweaks, and we have to look at all of that," said Turner. “We’re doing our due diligence to make sure that what we take to County Council is the right thing."

To move forward with whatever revisions the county's road planners may settle upon, the plan would be presented to Charleston County Council and would need review by both the Army Corps of Engineers and the Federal Highways Administration. That's because federal funds are involved in the $125 million plan, as well as county half-cent sales tax money.

The impact of the leading road plan, known as Alternative 1, on the Phillips residents prompted a number of nonprofit and business groups to oppose it. They include The Coastal Conservation League, Historic Charleston Foundation, Charleston Preservation Society, Save Shem Creek, Charleston Moves, Lowcountry Land Trust, East Cooper Land Trust, Southern Environmental Law Center, Center for Heirs Property Preservation and Charleston Trident Association of Realtors.

Supporters of the plan, many of whom live in the large, modern subdivisions that now feed traffic onto Highway 41, have argued that Alternative 1 makes the most sense because it would widen an existing state highway and cost tens of millions of dollars less than the runner-up plan.

“There are no easy projects to fix our traffic," said Turner. "We’re trying to find the right balance.”

Some opponents of the plan are residents of smaller subdivisions along the highway, who have objected because the plan would make it harder to get in and out of their neighborhoods, in some cases by preventing left turns.