Dark money. Overdue taxes. A DUI charge. Big money, and even a TV ad.

Charleston City Council races encountered all sorts of twists and turns with Election Day only a week away.

On Nov. 5, voters in six districts will choose their council member. Overall, 22 are vying for the six seats covering Daniel Island and parts of downtown, West Ashley and Johns and James islands. And some of the races have heated up like they seldom have before.

One candidate is scheduling a press conference Friday to prove she's paid back nearly $1 million in federal tax liens; another was charged with a DUI in Mount Pleasant; dark money and targeted ads entered one race, and the candidates pulled in about $280,000 in contributions cumulatively.

Here's a look at some of the highlights:

District 1

A second woman will join the City Council in the district currently represented by Gary White, who is running for mayor, not re-election. Voters will choose between real estate agent Angela Black Drake or neighborhood association president Marie Delcioppo.

Drake owes about $1 million in federal tax liens and had a series of foreclosures in Berkeley County. She told WCBD-TV it was her former accountant's fault the returns weren't handled. Her campaign would not disclose the name of that accountant and said the issue will be rectified by the end of the week.

Drake's campaign, in a press release, said that it is "time to stop the mudslinging and get down to the real issues."

District 3

The third district race has been rife with oddities: candidate Jason Taylor was on the receiving end of a white-powder package scare and a recent DUI arrest was brought to light through mailers from a dark money group.

Mount Pleasant Police arrested Taylor in June and charged with him with DUI after he refused to take a breathalyzer, according to a police report. Police responded to a road rage incident and were told that Taylor was tailgating a driver, passed the driver and remained at a traffic light for two cycles before moving. The responding officer said he smelled alcohol and asked Taylor where he had been.

Earlier this month, Taylor pleaded guilty to a lesser charge — driving with an unlawful alcohol concentration — and paid $187 in court fees. Taylor also has to take part of an alcohol program.

Meanwhile, Taylor's mug shot from his arrest has been circulating in a few downtown neighborhoods this week, part of an ad paid for by The Committee for Leadership Integrity. It's unclear who is behind the group, which isn't registered with the Secretary of State, State Ethics Commission or the IRS.

Taylor's opponents, newcomer Jason Sakran and longtime incumbent Councilman James Lewis, denounced the dark money ads, too.

Sakran, who received an endorsement from the Lowcountry Livability PAC, took issue with the mailer the group sent out because it portrayed Lewis in a bad light. Sakran said he appreciated the endorsement but would have preferred the PAC point to the positives about him as a candidate and not his opponent.

Lewis vowed to keep his campaign civil.

"I don't play dirty politics. I don't know whose wheeling this out," he said. "I'm going to continue to run my race and the residents can vote."

District 11

District 11, which covers part of old West Ashley south of Savannah Highway and northern James Island, has seen the most money raised and spent: about $90,000, including a TV ad from attorney Ross Appel, who is challenging incumbent Bill Moody.

Appel said he wants to combat the narrative about his role in a lawsuit he filed regarding Interstate 526. He said that his opponent, incumbent Bill Moody, is promoting in his literature that Appel sued to stop 526 from being built. Appel said that's not accurate because his claim against the county and state was for the funding of 526 because it was not included on the original list of projects put to a referendum vote for the half-cent tax list.

Multiple calls to Moody Wednesday went unanswered.

Elections are Nov. 5. The candidates up for election include: Delcioppo and Drake in District 1; Lewis, Sakran, Taylor and Luqman Rasheed in District 3; Karl Brady and incumbent Marvin Wagner in District 5; Christian King and Keith Waring in District 9; and Appel and Moody in District 11. If no one gets more than 50 percent, the top two candidates will face off in a Nov. 19 runoff.