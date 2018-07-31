By this time next year, you could be enjoying a mint julep as they were once made — with peach brandy instead of bourbon.
Peach brandy was one of the original spirits used for the popular toddy, along with rum, sherry and Madeira. In an article on peach brandy for Columbia's Free Times, cocktail writer Robert Moss, co-host of The Winnow, cites a recipe attributed in 1838 to a New York City bar: "ice, pounded small, a tumbler full; peach brandy, water iced, a wine-glass full of each; and tender budding heads of mint sprinkled upon all."
High Wire Distilling Co. in downtown Charleston is in the process of turning nearly 10,000 pounds of July Prince peaches from Titan Farms in Ridge Spring into peach brandy. Co-owner Scott Blackwell says they were advised to use that variety because it's one of the best-tasting peaches that Titan grows on its 6,200 acres. (Titan produces more peaches than the entire state of Georgia).
Titan processed the peaches, too, but did not turn them into juice or puree. They simply removed the pits, and shipped them to High Wire in separate boxes.
"We're using the whole peaches as opposed to peach juice," says Blackwell. "We're using the outer pit and the skins. The whole thing. We're doing this as historically accurate as possible."
For guidance, Blackwell turned to Moss, who literally wrote the history book on Southern Spirits; his distiller, Chris Jude, who made a number of fruit brandies while working at Fair Game Beverage Co. and well-regarded cocktail historian David Wondrich, who wrote "Imbibe" and "Punch."
"David told me to think of (peach brandy) like Cognac," says Blackwell. "Cognac doesn't taste like grapes. Peach brandy has peach qualities but it's not schnapps. No sugar is added or anything like that."
In a 2016 story for the Daily Beast, Wondrich wondered if "Peach brandy is the Next Hot Spirit." Unfortunately peach brandy wasn't quite ready for its big comeback in South Carolina because of peach crop failures, which also kept Blackwell from pursuing the project last summer. This year, however, the peaches are sweet and large, which Titan credits to a cool March and April.
Peach brandy, according to the aforementioned historians, was the "holy grail of brandies," says Blackwell.
Wondrich writes, "That now-forgotten peach brandy was the first truly American spirit; the first popular dram you could get over here that you couldn’t get back home in England."
Peach trees grew wild in early America. According to researchers at Monticello, Thomas Jefferson wrote to a friend "we abound in the luxury of the peach." Their research tells us that peaches were introduced in the 1500s and spread into wild orchards, offering farmers an opportunity to turn the fruit into all sorts of products. Because peaches didn't travel well, Moss says the brandy was usually made by the farmers themselves for their own use in South Carolina.
Before perfecting peach brandy, the colonists experimented with peach mobbie or peach cider, Wondrich says.
At High Wire, they currently have a tank of the fermenting mobbie that looks like a cup of pulpy orange juice and tastes faintly like peach with very little sweetness and 9 percent alcohol by volume. "It's good," says Blackwell. "One of these brewers should make it. It'd be expensive, but people would love it."
Rather than stop at mobbie, High Wire moves the fermented juice into a distilling tank. It comes out clear with a distinctive peach aroma and subtle taste of peach pit and skin.
Once distilled, it will be proofed down by adding some water and then aged for at least a year in refurbished French oak barrels.
"I don't know how much we're gonna get," says Blackwell, who has kept some sliced peaches in the freezer for experiments. "We might make a liqueur with that and release it in the fall."
The seeds from the pits have been sent to Glenn Roberts of Anson Mills who is experimenting with making a peach pit pastry flour. The pits, which are not poisonous but do have a small amount of the compound of cyanide, are roasted to neutralize the danger. Once roasted, the pits have a cherry-like smell reminiscent of sweet almonds.
Blackwell says they are also keeping a barrel of brandy aside to age for several more years, which is how long the colonists would have aged theirs. While not the first small distillery to produce a peach brandy, High Wire will be the first in South Carolina. The distillery at George Washington's Mount Vernon produces a limited edition that retails for $150. Blackwell says their bottles, which should be available next year, will sell for around $80. As for the aged brandy? He has no idea what they'll be charging for that.