High winds Thursday will make driving on coastal bridges difficult, forecasters say

Forecasters warned of high winds on the South Carolina coast Thursday, which could make driving on high bridges difficult.

Winds of 15 to 25 miles per hour, with gusts to 35 miles per hour, are expected ahead of a strong cold front, the National Weather Service said.

On Charleston bridges, and other elevated bridges across the coast, winds could be even stronger, officials advised. Drivers will need to be careful when navigating over bridges and overpasses as a result.

Forecasters named the Arthur J. Ravenel Bridge, the James B. Edwards Bridge, the Ben Sawyer Bridge and the Isle of Palms connector as bridges that will be most affected by the high winds.