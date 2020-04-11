You are the owner of this article.
High winds, possible tornado conditions across SC Monday

national weather service 4/11/20

National Weather Service meteorologists say high winds and maybe tornadoes are possible across South Carolina Sunday night into Monday morning. National Weather Service/Provided

A cold front is expected to bring high winds and the possibility of tornadoes to the Palmetto State starting late Sunday night through Monday.

"The main threat right now is damaging winds," said Rebecca Davidson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston.

If severe thunderstorms hit, winds could gust as high as 58 miles per hour and large hail could fall. Minor coastal flooding is possible with the high tide late Saturday.

Davidson said the timing of when the predicted storms will arrive could fluctuate. And while a tornado can't be ruled out, it is not meteorologists' highest concern.

"Everything is very uncertain right now," she said.

