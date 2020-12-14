High tides could bring coastal flooding to Charleston area through Wednesday

Morning high tides could impact morning commutes in coastal communities in the Charleston area this week.

A 7.32-foot tide caused minor pooling on low-lying roads in Charleston, but did not lead to any road closures Monday morning.

According to the National Weather Service's North Charleston office, tides on Tuesday and Wednesday morning could also have a minor to moderate impact.

Tuesday's tide is forecast to crest at 7.4 feet around 8 a.m., the Weather Service said. Wednesday's is expected to reach 7.6 feet around 9 a.m.

Charleston Harbor reaches minor flood stage at 7 feet, moderate at 7.5 feet and major at 8 feet, the Weather Service said.

Drivers should avoid any standing water they see on roads, the Weather Service said. Saltwater can remain on streets for an hour or two before and after high tide.