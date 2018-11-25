Weather officials are advising Charleston motorists to build in extra time to their Monday morning commutes in anticipation of possible flooding in low lying areas and downtown.

High tide on Monday morning, around 10 a.m., is forecast to reach 7.5 feet, according to the National Weather Service. Those who live or work in the downtown area should expect conditions similar to Sunday, when the tide gauge at Charleston Harbor registered almost 7.7 feet and caused minor-to-moderate flooding in parts of the Charleston area. Normal conditions resumed by early Sunday afternoon.

However, ahead for Monday, forecasters say levels could reach flood stage about an hour ahead of high tide, said meteorologist Peter Mohlin.

Downtown streets and other low-lying areas again experienced flooding Sunday morning following several days of unusually high tides.

Conditions, however, were considerably less severe compared to Saturday, when downtown Charleston was deluged with flood waters that left vehicles stranded and overwhelmed roadways. The Saturday flooding was especially peculiar considering the waters extended inland as far as Hanahan and the Francis Marion National Forest, officials said.

A flood advisory for the South Carolina coast was in effect until noon.

Following high tide Sunday, just after 9 a.m., water levels in the Charleston Harbor had surpassed 7 feet, which is generally the point at which coastal flooding begins.

On Saturday, Charleston recorded its sixth-highest tide on record, which crested at 8.76 feet, exceeding levels seen during the 1,000-year flood event in October 2015 but lower than a high tide recorded on Jan. 1, 1987.