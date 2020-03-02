High-tech advances in fishing gear threaten fish stocks off SC and worldwide

Ultrasonic sensors that can follow a single fish along the seafloor, submersible cameras, satellites, big data tracking — put it all aboard a center console fishing boat with five engines that can cover 75 miles of sea in an hour.

The result: Any weekend warrior angler leaving Charleston with gear like that can return time after time to that same rock swarmed with snapper-grouper, then come back with coolers full of tasty seafood favorite fish that regulators are struggling to keep from being overfished.

Rapidly advancing technology is raking the ocean clean as conservationists and regulators plug in to keep up the chase.

"GPS navigation can put you within inches of a fishing spot, and with the advances in sonar and use of inexpensive submersible cameras, it’s possible to see, not just schools of fish, but individual fish in great detail," said Tom Swatzel, director of the South Carolina-based Council for Sustainable Fishing, which represents both commercial and recreational fishing interests.

Nearly a half-million people have saltwater fishing licenses in South Carolina, and tens if not hundreds of thousands of them own boats capable of cruising out of sight of land. It's been estimated more than a half-million trips are run offshore each year.

The numbers alone make it problematic to count how many fish get caught, much less enforce catch or season limits. Unlike commercial captains, recreational anglers don't have to report their catches. A half-million coolers can carry off a lot of fish.

"The biggest challenge, in my opinion, is just the sheer numbers of folks who are out there. There's just a lot more people out there and that's thanks to technology," said Mel Bell, the S.C. Department of Natural Resources fisheries management director and a member of the South Atlantic Fish Management Council that recommends federal catch rule changes.

"It's beyond what we could have contemplated 20 years ago," said Kim Iverson, the fishery management council spokeswoman.

The problem is worldwide, and regulators are still catching up.

A 2016 study found the global fishery probably already passed the peak harvest it can catch while sustaining the stock, because of advancing technology. The high-tech gear poses a threat to fisheries that could be greater than climate change, it concluded.

"There's no reason to think that people are going to suddenly stop innovating, or that existing technologies are going to stop spreading to the parts of the world they've not yet reached," said Eric Galbraith, an Autonomous University of Barcelona researcher and the study's lead author.

In South Carolina and the Southeast, the regulations are continually being reworked to keep pace.

But NOAA Fisheries continues to struggle to improve sampling data while trying to manage catch restrictions for any number of species that existing data suggest are overfished. That includes nearly all the snapper grouper species, as well as other popular ocean dwellers, such as the black sea bass.

Among other regulatory advances, federal fish managers survey recreational anglers to track their catch. The analysts regularly refine the survey and include a large error percentage in reports to the fish council. Computer programs that estimate and project catches continue to improve.

The council keeps looking at new controls like real-time reporting and onboard cameras. Mandatory catch reporting by charter fishing captains, long a requirement in the state, will be required across the region starting Sept. 1.

State and federal wildlife officers now use smart tracking technology similar to what anglers use, as well as a little more, including aircraft. The council checks with officers about how enforceable proposed regulatory changes would be.

But across the vast ocean, it often comes down to a matter of feet and hands. You can mark off on maps a preserve for fish spawning, but some anglers can and do set up right off the edge. And, on a busy weekend, you could have tens of thousands of boats out there with only a handful of officers patrolling, Bell said.

"Anglers could be anywhere out there," he said. "In South Carolina, there's 10 or more inlets for them to come in or out. You've only got so many officers."

The number of boats out there and the ability to position over fish has put more pressure on the fishery, said charter Capt. Mike Illig, of Avid Angling Fishing Charters. He's seen an overall decline in both the size and numbers of fish.

"There is a love for the water here in Charleston, and it deserves responsible stewardship from us," he said.