Here's a breakdown of what North Charleston Mayor Summey said in State of the City address

NORTH CHARLESTON - Mayor Keith Summey touched on a variety of topics in his 2021 State of the City address while also applauding he city's response to the coronavirus.

Summey, now in his seventh term as North Charleston's leader, called 2021 his most difficult year in public service as the state's third largest city grappled with the ongoing pandemic while also trying to meet the community's needs.

The address was pre-recorded and released during Thursday's City Council meeting. The mayor said regardless of an $18 million budget shortfall amid the pandemic, staff found innovative ways to provide essential services.

“Despite the challenges, our city must go on," Summey said.

North Charleston was able to complete a handful of long-awaited projects throughout the year. Other issues he touched on included recreation, transportation, redevelopment on the city's south end, and police and community relations. The mayor also addressed the murder of George Floyd, which sparked protests nationally and in North Charleston.

Here's a breakdown of what Summey said in his 2021 address.

Recreation

Summey touted a handful of recreation projects that the city either started or completed last year. Most significant is the $22.5 million North Charleston Aquatic Center completed over the summer. The space, done in partnership with Dorchester School District 2, serves as the Lowcountry's first aquatic center with an Olympic-sized pool.

The city also started and completed $1 million wroth of renovations at Riverfront Park, which included repairs on the park's shoreline and boardwalk.

The new Park Forest playground also opened this year. It provides children an opportunity to get out the house in small groups and play together, the mayor said.

George Floyd

Mayor Keith Summey said in address the "murder of George Floyd should have never occurred" and drew parallels to the murder of Walter Scott, a Black man who was killed by a then-North Charleston police officer.

"On that day, as with the murder of Walter Scott, an officer of the law forgot his oath," Summey said. "It saddens me as a nation that we have not progressed further. Racism anywhere is an injustice. And in North Charleston, it is not tolerated.”

Transportation

Summey said infrastructure must keep pace with growth and praised a handful of road projects aimed at alleviating congestion. The largest is the billion-dollar I-526 widening project by conducted by the State Department of Transportation.

Several smaller endeavors are being spearheaded by the county to help with traffic flow: Palmetto Commerce Phase 3, Palmetto Commerce Interchange and the Airport Connector Road.

The Lowcountry Rapid Transit, being organized by the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments, is also moving in the right direction, Summey said.

The city also looking at ways to enhance multimodal travel across the Ashley River, the mayor said. North Charleston has been examining how it can establish safe access at the North Bridge, connecting North Charleston and West Ashely, for walkers and bikers.