Here's where Biden crushed expectations and Sanders stumbled in SC

Few expected Joe Biden to win the S.C. Democratic primary by such a large margin, winning every county and claiming nearly half the votes in a seven-way race.

Bernie Sanders supporters expected more but he captured less than 20 percent of the vote, even with Republicans claiming they gave him a boost.

Behind his poor showing, there may be something to the conservatives-for-Sanders turnout, though.

A Post and Courier analysis shows some of Sanders' best results came from Republican strongholds anchored around Greenville.

The Upstate, widely considered the state's Bible Belt, is where most of Sanders' precinct-level victories came. Statewide he topped Biden in 150 precincts, yet more than half of them were in Anderson, Cherokee, Greenville, Pickens, Spartanburg and York counties.

The region is home to the Conservative Defense Fund, where in early February Chris Sullivan launched Operation Chaos 2020. The goal was to urge Republicans to "prevent the strongest Democrat" from winning the primary, with the implied mission of backing Sanders, the Vermont independent in the U.S. Senate but Democratic Socialist on the trail.

Sullivan said Monday the effort was able to "stir up the Republican base." Other Republicans noticed the buzz.

“One older lady was excited to tell her church group about it,” said Nate Leupp, chairman of the Greenville Republican Party.

The Sanders campaign isn't buying it. Michael Wukela, a spokesman for the Sanders campaign in South Carolina, said speculation that Republicans were able to bend the results in the Upstate is “absolute nonsense.”

Sanders held a rally in Spartanburg at Wofford College on Thursday night, he said, which increased enthusiasm and helped invigorate the base ahead of Saturday's vote.

“We had a real good ground game up there,” he said.

Saturday's results had Biden in first with 48.7 percent, followed by Sanders, 19.8 percent; California billionaire Tom Steyer, 11.3 percent; former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, 8.2 percent; U.S. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, 7.1 percent; Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, 3.1 percent; and Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, 1.3 percent.

South Carolina has open primary elections, so voters don't have to be affiliated with political parties.

S.C. Republican strategist Walter Whetsell's consulting firm released a poll two days before the primary that accurately predicted Biden's 28-point margin of victory. Whetsell estimated Monday that 5 percentage points of Sanders' results — more than one-fourth of Sanders' votes — came from Republicans.

If true, that would mean Sanders did even worse among Democrats than his 19.8 percent of the vote suggests. An average of multiple polls prior to the election projected he would get 24.3 percent, according to Real Clear Politics.

Biden's won all 46 counties in South Carolina. In 262 of the state's 2,259 voting precincts Biden won more than two-thirds of the votes.

Some strategists — Republicans and Democrats — said Republican voters had to account for some of Biden's support.

"I think they are Republicans who want an alternative to Trump," said S.C. Democratic strategist Lachlan McIntosh.

Chip Felkel, a South Carolina Republican strategist, said independents and moderates who might normally vote Republican saw Biden as "an acceptable option to the chaos they see with Trump personally even if they benefit from some of his policies."

"These are people who aren't activists but who do regularly vote," he said. "And many of them would like an honest to goodness choice in November."

A detailed look at the South Carolina results offers some clues about how the contest among Democrats hoping to challenge Trump is shaping up.

In most counties, Sanders collected the second-highest number of votes behind Biden, but Steyer was top vote-getter in a dozen counties. Steyer dropped out of the race Sunday after results were announced.

At the precinct level, in a number of affluent and majority-white coastal and suburban areas, Buttigieg was the second-place vote-getter.

Warren won only a single precinct in the state, North Charleston 12 in the Park Circle area, where Warren received 80 votes and Sanders came in second with 70.

Klobuchar and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard won no precincts in the state.

When voters went to the polls Saturday there were also five candidates on the ballot who had already dropped out: Michael Bennet, Cory Booker, John Delaney, Deval Patrick and Andrew Yang. Votes cast for these candidates did not count, but together they received 3,128 votes nonetheless, out of 539,020 cast.

Democrat and Republican strategists said Biden was aided in South Carolina by U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn's endorsement and a good debate performance in Charleston the Tuesday before the election. Clyburn, the House majority whip, is the only black U.S. House member from the state, where it's estimated that more than half of Democratic voters are black.

In Orangeburg County, which is majority-black and mostly in Clyburn's district, Biden, the former vice president collected seven of every 10 votes, leaving crumbs for his rivals.

In the majority-white and newly blue 1st Congressional District held by first-term Democrat Joe Cunningham, Biden's margin was not as super-sized, just under 44 percent.

Buttigieg and Klobuchar, who have now dropped out, did better in the 1st District than elsewhere in the state. Both were expected to endorse Biden Monday night, multiple news outlets reported.

Turnout for the state's Democratic presidential primary set a record, according to updated election data. The 539,020 votes cast bested the 532,151 ballots in 2008 when then-Sen. Barack Obama took the state's Democratic race. Absentee voting also set a record.

While the number of votes was the highest ever, South Carolina has added nearly 1.1 million registered voters over the past 12 years. As a result, turnout for primary race was 16.33 percent of all registered voters, versus 22.94 percent in 2008.

Andy Shain and Schuyler Kropf contributed to this report.