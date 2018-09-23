Since Florence's departure from the Carolinas, flooding brought on by the disastrous storm continues to wreak havoc across the two states, including significant damage to South Carolina's Pee Dee region.

The deadly flooding has swallowed roadways and blanketed whole towns.

Take a look at our updated by-the-numbers round-up of Florence's aftermath.

5

As of Sunday morning, the National Weather Service reported that at least five of its gauges indicated varied flooding conditions.

Lynches River near Effingham was at 16.2 feet and falling. Its flood stage measured 14 feet.

Black Creek near Quinby was at 10.7 and falling feet. Its flood stage is at 10 feet. The creek crested on Thursday at 15.96 feet.

The Pee Dee River at Pee Dee was most recently at 29.5 feet with a flood stage at 19 feet. It crested Friday morning at 31.83 feet.

The Waccamaw River near Conway was at 20.06 feet. Its flood stage was unchanged from Saturday and measured at 11 feet.

The Little Pee Dee River near Galivants Ferry was at 15.8 feet and its flood stage at 9 feet. It's expected to continue to drop through Friday morning.

148

Please avoid unnecessary travel! Flooding and road closures continue to delay traffic, especially in the Conway area. If you need to travel, you can use the road closure map at https://t.co/9fnwDKypXv to plan your route. pic.twitter.com/CZAyoumPxi — Horry County Government (@HorryCounty_Gov) September 23, 2018

At least 98 roads and 50 bridges (148) in the Pee Dee remain closed, including Pee Dee Highway from S-237 to U.S. 378, according to the most reecntly published update from the S.C. Department of Transportation.

Meanwhile, S.C. Department of Transportation officials on Sunday said that workers will assemble a barrier wall in Georgetown on the U.S. 17 bridge crossing the Waccamaw River. At that point, U.S. 17 will be restricted to one lane in each direction. Officials will also install the barriers in Conway, on U.S. 501, and Florence County, on U.S. 378.

AquaDam barriers being off loaded by the SC National Guard. These barriers will be installed later today along US 17 in Georgetown. pic.twitter.com/vhf8iO5yOh — SCDOT (@SCDOTPress) September 23, 2018

Congestion and delays are expected in these areas.

You can view a real-time map of flooding-related closures with this SCDOT map.

Motorists should avoid flooded roads, and never move or drive around barricades. For information on road closures and detours, visit scdot.org, call 5-1-1 or 1-855-467-2368.

22

With at least five Pee Dee rivers and creeks at flood stage starting to drop through next week, Waccamaw remains the outlier: it's expected to crest at a record high (22 feet) Tuesday or Wednesday.

5,800

S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control officials said the agency so far has fielded more than 5,800 calls from South Carolinians for concerns related to medical needs and health department services.