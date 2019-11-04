Voters in the Palmetto State will cast their ballots on the state's new system in Tuesday's elections.

While the actual voting process is similar to what voters did in the past, there is now a paper ballot component.

Charleston County Elections Commissioner Joe Debney said the new method serves as a two-factor authentication process and makes the voting process more secure. 

Here's a step-by-step process of how to cast your ballot on the new machines from Elections Systems & Software:

1. Bring your photo ID, as normal

To vote in South Carolina elections, you need one of the following forms of photo ID:

  • S.C. driver’s license
  • U.S. passport
  • Federal military ID
  • S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles ID
  • S.C. voter registration card with photo

If you do not have proper photo ID but are registered to vote, you can cast a provisional ballot, which will be counted once your voting eligibility is confirmed.

2. Take a paper ballot

At your polling place, the first difference in voting takes place right away when the voter is handed a blank paper ballot after checking in.

The empty ballot page is roughly a foot long, with the right corner cut off. This cut-off corner matches up with the right side of the slot where voters insert their ballot. If the corners don't match up, the machine won't take the ballot and the voting process can't continue, Debney said. 

Voting Step 1.JPG
The first step in the voting process with the new paper-based voting system is to insert a blank ballot that an election official will hand you when you check in. Lauren Petracca/Staff

3. Make your selections

Next, voters will make their selections in the races that apply to their precinct, such as a local mayoral or city council election. 

This process, Debney said, is nearly identical to how the process has worked for more than a decade. 

Voting Step 2.JPG
The second step in the voting process with the new paper-based voting system is to make your selections. Lauren Petracca/Staff

Voters make selections and then click "next" in the bottom right corner of the screen to advance to the next race.

Should they want to write in a candidate, the option to select "write-in" will appear on the ballot. The voter selects the option and types in the name of the person they want to vote for. 

4. Review your selections and hit the "print card" button

Once your selections are finalized, you will have a chance to review every race you voted in before printing your paper ballot. 

If you change your mind or accidentally selected a candidate you didn't mean to vote for, you can click on that race during the review process and the machine will take you back to that race to allow you to make your preferred choice. 

Voting Step 3.JPG
Once your selections have been made, hit the "Print card" button to print your ballot. Lauren Petracca/Staff

After reviewing and confirming your selections, the next step is to hit the blue "print card" button in the bottom center of the screen. This will print your picks on your ballot and give you a receipt-type rundown of the races you voted in. 

This allows the voter one more chance to ensure every selection is to their satisfaction.

Voting Step 4.JPG
A ballot with your selections will print out of the machine. Lauren Petracca/Staff

5. Scan your ballot 

This is perhaps the most important step of the new voting process.

Even though the printed ballot appears as a sort of receipt, that does not mean a voter can keep the paper ballot, Debney said. It stays at your polling place to be counted.

"If they walk out with this, it does not cast their ballot," he said. 

As part of the new systems, each polling location has a scanner that tabulates the results from the printed ballots. The ballots, in addition to printing out a list of races and the candidates selected, also print a barcode. That, Debney said, is what the scanner reads and uses to count votes. 

Voting Step 5.JPG
Once you have reviewed your ballot insert it into the machine that stores your ballot information and the voting process will be complete. Lauren Petracca/Staff

So, to complete the voting process, a voter must enter their ballot into the scanner. The paper ballot then drops into a locked box below the scanner and the voting process is complete.

It is worth noting, Debeny said, that although both parts of the new voting process are computerized, neither machine in any way connects to the internet or is susceptible to hacking.  

