One school and an entire school district have now announced they will close their doors Wednesday to allow teachers to protest at the Statehouse in Columbia for better working conditions.

Palmetto Scholars Academy, a public charter school in North Charleston with 500 students, announced Friday morning it will be closed Wednesday as teachers from across the state march on the Statehouse demanding better pay, smaller classroom sizes and full funding of the state's promises to school districts.

Principal Tim Gott said the school made the decision after 18 of its 29 teachers requested the day off to protest in Columbia. He said he is now considering traveling to Columbia with them.

"The real issue for us is, as a school, we’ve been trying to help kids have a voice and impact on the world. In this case, we’re putting feet to our words," Gott said.

Previously, on Thursday morning, the Chester County School District announced it would close all of its schools on May 1.

Chester school board chair Anne H. Collins explained the decision was made for the safety of children because so many teachers had taken the day off already.

She also noted that she supports the teachers' efforts to make their voices heard after a year of inaction by the state Legislature.

“I’m really glad to see that teachers are taking a stand, that they are now actively saying what is best for their students. I applaud them for that,” Collins said.

Republican Gov. Henry McMaster, meanwhile, has discouraged teachers from taking personal leave days to protest, saying through a spokesman Thursday that "teachers leaving their classrooms sends the wrong message to students."

Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, agreed with McMaster on Twitter Thursday, tweeting, "He's right."

State lawmakers have not provided enough funding to meet the Base Student Cost, based on a 1977 funding formula, since 2009. In the last school year alone, the shortfall came out to $497 million. Neither the Senate nor the House version of next year's budget fully funds it.

Partly as a result of funding deficiencies and a 2006 law that keeps homeowners from paying property tax toward school operations, the state has not enforced classroom size limits since 2010 and no long follows its own law that ties teacher salaries to the Southeast regional average.

This story will be updated. Check back for more information.