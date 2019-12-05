After being flooded with applications in the fall, Gov. Henry McMaster's office Thursday announced the top three finalists to lead the new Department of Veterans’ Affairs.

The candidates are:

Retired Army Maj. Gen. Will Grimsley, a veteran with 33 years of experience.

State Rep. Bobby Cox, a Greer Republican and former Army Ranger.

S.C. National Guard Chief of Staff Ronald Taylor, the former director of Emergency Services and Provost Marshal for Fort Jackson.

Howard Metcalf, the former head of the S.C. Division of Veterans Affairs, was also a finalist. He died last week.

The announcement of the three comes after a six-month review and search by a panel of 12 members with military experience. By September, 17 applications had poured in.

The Palmetto State’s creation of an independent VA program comes from legislation passed in May. The new agency is designed to advocate on behalf of veteran needs and to protect the military’s presence in South Carolina.

The Post and Courier asked the Governor's Office for the list of finalists, which is public under the S.C. Freedom of Information Act. Officials said they would not release the names until after an announcement Wednesday of the governor's choice to lead the agency.

The newspaper said not releasing their identities before the agency leader is picked violated the spirit of the FOIA law and would be a disservice to the Palmetto State. The office reversed the decision and later made public the identities and confirmed biographical details.

McMaster's choice will have to be confirmed by the South Carolina Senate.

All three candidates have military experience.

Grimsley, graduated from Davidson College in North Carolina in May 1980 with a bachelor's degree in history. He was commissioned as an infantry officer, according to a bio from the Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce.

During 33 years of service he held assignments throughout the United States, Germany, Korea and Kuwait. He completed multiple combat tours in Iraq and deployments to several other nations. He retired from active duty in 2013 as a major general. He now serves as the president and CEO of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Foundation.

Cox is a 2002 graduate of The Citadel and served as the Cadet Regimental Commander, according to a S.C. Legislature biography. He served in the Army for 13 years, obtaining the rank of lieutenant colonel. He still serves in the Army Reserve. He was elected to the state House representing Greenville County in 2018.

Taylor spent 13 years as an enlisted soldier in the S.C. National Guard before he commissioned from Officers Candidate School in 1993 as a military police officer, according to a Guard biography. He served as the director of Emergency Services and provost marshal for Fort Jackson from 2008 until 2011. He first served as a provost marshal from 2007 until 2008 for a Combined Joint Task Force in Afghanistan.

The Defense Department is one of the largest employers in South Carolina. With eight military bases throughout the state, it spent nearly $2.7 billion on paying men and women in uniform in 2017. One out of every 12 jobs in the state can be traced back to the military.

"Gov. McMaster couldn't have asked for a slate of more qualified recommendations, and he looks forward to announcing South Carolina's first Secretary of Veterans Affairs next week," spokesman Bryan Symmes said.