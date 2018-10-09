A tropical storm watch is in effect for many South Carolina counties, including Charleston, due to a potential rain, wind and tornado threat from Hurricane Michael.

By 11 a.m., Michael had winds of 110 mph, just below a major Category 3 hurricane, and was getting stronger, drawing energy from Gulf waters in the mid-80s.

Forecasters said Michael's tropical storm-force winds stretched 370 miles across, with hurricane-strength winds extending up to 35 miles from the center.

As it weakens and moves northeast, Michael is expected to produce heavy rainfall that could yield flash flooding in portions of Georgia and South Carolina.

In the Palmetto State, a round of moderate to heavy rainfall is expected sometime Wednesday, forecasters said. Rain chances are then expected to increase that evening and continue Thursday "with increased intensity." That's when flash flooding will be most likely, particularly in coastal areas. Rainfall amounts should average 3 to 6 inches, according to reports.

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for southeast SC and GA coast through 2 PM Thursday. Saltwater flooding possible in low-lying areas around the time of high tide. #scwx #gawx — NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) October 9, 2018

Winds also are expected to ramp up early Thursday across South Carolina, forecasters said. Sustained tropical storm-force winds around 35 to 40 mph with gusts near 50 mph are expected statewide.

The forecast caused Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties to prepare in case emergency operations are needed in a partial or full capacity.

Here are the main threats according to the current forecast from the National Weather Service in Charleston:

Coastal flooding — Minor to moderate impacts during each high tide cycle through Thursday.

Coastal hazards — Life-threatening rip currents through Thursday. Some beach erosion is likely, especially the south and southwest facing beaches.

Wind — Tropical storm force winds will arrive first in Georgia and then spread northward into South Carolina as early as Wednesday and continue into Thursday.

Power — Some downed trees and power lines could cause scattered power outages.

Rain — Three to five inches of rain with locally higher amounts likely through Thursday is forecast. Isolated flash flooding is possible generally Tuesday night through Thursday, especially near the coast around times of high tide.

Tornadoes — Isolated tornadoes are possible, mainly Wednesday afternoon through Thursday.

On Tuesday, at least 120,000 people along the Florida Panhandle were ordered to clear out on Tuesday as Hurricane Michael rapidly picked up steam in the Gulf of Mexico

Forecasters said the center of Michael will cross the eastern Gulf of Mexico later Tuesday night. Strengthening is expected, forecasters said, as Michael is forecast to be a major hurricane before landfall in Florida.

The center is then expected to move inland over the Florida Panhandle or Florida Big Bend area on Wednesday, then travel northeastward across the Southeast on Wednesday night and Thursday, the center said.

The Florida Panhandle, Big Bend, southeast Alabama and southern Georgia could receive between 4 and 8 inches with isolated maximum amounts of up to a foot, forecasters said. Meanwhile, eastern Georgia, the Carolinas and southern Virginia may receive between 3 and 6 inches.

The Florida Peninsula, the eastern Mid-Atlantic and southern New England coast could see 1 to 3 inches of rain.

Forecast through Friday

SC Counties under tropical storm watch Allendale, Beaufort, Berkeley, Bryan, Bulloch, Candler, Charleston, Chatham, Colleton, Dorchester, Effingham, Evans, Hampton, Jasper, Jenkins, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Screven, Tattnall

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 85 and a low around 75. Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day, though the greatest chance is in the evening and after 9 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Wednesday: Showers and a possible thunderstorm. High near 86, low around 76. During the day, new rainfall amounts between one-half and three-quarters of an inch are possible.

Thursday: Tropical storm conditions possible. During the day, expect showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms, according to the service, could produce heavy rainfall. New rainfall amounts could total between one-half and three-quarters of an inch. Mostly cloudy skies in the evening with a chance of more showers and thunderstorms.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies and clear conditions during the day with a high near 81. Expect mostly clear conditions in the evening with a low around 60, according to the service.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.