Heavy rain, gusts, possible flooding expected tonight in Charleston area, NWS says

The Lowcountry area should still prepare for severe thunderstorms and possible flooding today, despite the pockets of sunshine peaking through the clouds earlier in the day.

Tropical Depression Claudette will pass through Charleston this evening. It is the third named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, which began June 1.

The Charleston area is under a slight risk of severe weather, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather tonight could include severe thunderstorms, heavy flooding, gusts of wind and even isolated tornadoes. The impact of tonight's weather is subject to change this evening as the storm progresses.

“In some instances, the sun being out may lead to destabilization, which could increase the threat of the storm,” Michael Stroz, an NWS meteorologist, said.

A flood watch is in place for the Lowcountry until June 21, which could affect low-lying areas in Charleston and surrounding counties. Heavy rainfall could lead to flooding of vulnerable areas with poor drainage, such as downtown Charleston.

“Heed any of the local warnings given by us or emergency officials,” Stroz said. “If the roadways are flooded: turn around, don’t drown. When thunder roars: go indoors.”

Streams of thunderstorms have bombarded the Lowcountry since June 12. On the weekend of June 12-13, pounding rain flooded low-lying areas in Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties.

A thunderstorm also tore through Charleston and surrounding counties the evening of June 15, featuring heavy winds and hail.