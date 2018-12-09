As the Upstate fends off potentially historic winter weather conditions — including up to nearly a foot of snow in the northernmost parts of the region — the Charleston area is bracing for several inches of rain and subsequent flooding that is likely to inundate low lying roadways and communities.

The Upstate region remains under a winter storm warning that will remain in effect until noon Monday, according to the National Weather Service. While areas east of the Upstate region will be spared from measurable snow accumulation, forecasters and state officials warned that storm conditions could yield strong, wet winds and up to three inches of rain locally.

Charleston County also remains under a coastal flood warning through at least noon. High tide Sunday will come shortly after 9 a.m. and is likely to coincide with heavy rainfall, the Service said.

Meanwhile, a wind advisory for Charleston County was also in effect until noon. Forecasters advised Sunday morning that northeast winds could reach up to 30 mph with 40 mph gusts, according to the Service.

More pressing hazards specific to the Charleston area include a likely tidal flood surge that could surpass major flood stage of 8 feet throughout the mid-morning hours Sunday. In the days leading up to the arrival of the storm system, city officials placed temporary pumps on standby in potentially affected areas.

In the days leading up to the stormy weather, Charleston Emergency Management Director Shannon Scaff advised anyone who was traveling in or through the area Sunday to exercise caution, citing potentially dangerous driving conditions.

As of 6 a.m. Sunday, the latest observed value had the water levels at 4.85 feet, according to the Service. The harbor is considered to have reached flood stage at 7 feet.

Just two weeks ago, much of downtown Charleston was deluged with flood waters that left vehicles stranded and overwhelmed roadways as unusually high tide levels persisted for three consecutive days, Nov. 23-25. The flooding at the time was especially peculiar as it extended inland as far as Hanahan and the Francis Marion National Forest.

Charleston recorded its sixth-highest tide on record, cresting at 8.76 feet, Nov. 24, which surpasses levels observed during the 1,000-year flood in October 2015.

Continue checking postandcourier.com for updates as they become available regarding closures and weather conditions.