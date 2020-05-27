You are the owner of this article.
Heavy rain, flooding expected in Charleston from tropical storm on Wednesday morning

medical district flood.jpg (copy) (copy)
Traffic amid floodwaters in the medical district due to an intense storm on May 20. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff

 By Grace Beahm Alford gbeahm@postandcourier.com

Forecasters are expecting heavy rain and gusty winds for the Charleston area on Wednesday morning.

Tropical Storm Bertha has formed near the coast of South Carolina, officials with the National Hurricane Center said around 8:10 a.m.

The main hazards predicted are winds of around 30 miles per hour and heavy rain that will cause minor flooding. The expected conditions could also cause a tornado or waterspout, forecasters said.

A flood advisory has been issued for Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties until 9:15 a.m. Up to one inch of rain has fallen, forecasters said, and up to 2 ½ more could fall in the next few hours. 

The additional rainfall will cause minor flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas, officials said.

Charleston County could see dangerous winds, particularly on bridges and near the coast. Drivers should exercise caution.

Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible for all of southeast South Carolina.

Reach Fleming Smith at 843-937-5591. Follow her on Twitter at @MFlemingSmith.

Fleming Smith covers crime and public safety for the Charleston area. A native Georgian, she previously covered breaking news and features for The Wall Street Journal and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

