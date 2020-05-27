Heavy rain, flooding expected in Charleston from tropical storm on Wednesday morning

Forecasters are expecting heavy rain and gusty winds for the Charleston area on Wednesday morning.

Tropical Storm Bertha has formed near the coast of South Carolina, officials with the National Hurricane Center said around 8:10 a.m.

The main hazards predicted are winds of around 30 miles per hour and heavy rain that will cause minor flooding. The expected conditions could also cause a tornado or waterspout, forecasters said.

A flood advisory has been issued for Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties until 9:15 a.m. Up to one inch of rain has fallen, forecasters said, and up to 2 ½ more could fall in the next few hours.

The additional rainfall will cause minor flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas, officials said.

Charleston County could see dangerous winds, particularly on bridges and near the coast. Drivers should exercise caution.

Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible for all of southeast South Carolina.