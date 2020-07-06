Heavy rain expected in Charleston area through Wednesday, forecasters say

The Charleston area will likely see heavy rainfall this week beginning Tuesday.

Forecasters say between 2 to 3 inches of rain will fall across the area, with showers and thunderstorms probable every day this week.

The system isn't expected to develop further, having just a 40 percent chance of development on Monday evening, meteorologist Brittany MacNamara with the National Weather Service, said.

Residents probably won't see major flooding, she said, and the rainfall won't be extreme.

After the next few days, MacNamara said to expect a return to normal summer weather with the occasional shower.