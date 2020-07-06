You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
top story

Heavy rain expected in Charleston area through Wednesday, forecasters say

  • Updated
Rain stops work.jpg
Buy Now

Construction workers cross Calhoun Street through flood water after several inches of rain fell flooding parts of the peninsula Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Charleston. File/Grace Beahm Alford/Staff

 By Grace Beahm Alford gbeahm@postandcourier.com

The Charleston area will likely see heavy rainfall this week beginning Tuesday.

Forecasters say between 2 to 3 inches of rain will fall across the area, with showers and thunderstorms probable every day this week.

The system isn't expected to develop further, having just a 40 percent chance of development on Monday evening, meteorologist Brittany MacNamara with the National Weather Service, said.

Residents probably won't see major flooding, she said, and the rainfall won't be extreme. 

After the next few days, MacNamara said to expect a return to normal summer weather with the occasional shower.

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Reach Fleming Smith at 843-937-5591. Follow her on Twitter at @MFlemingSmith.

Tags

Fleming Smith covers crime and public safety for the Charleston area. A native Georgian, she previously covered breaking news and features for The Wall Street Journal and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Free Times Breaking News