Heavy rain brings flooding, road closures to downtown Charleston

flooding cars.jpg (copy)
Cars drive through floodwater on Calhoun Street on Thursday, March 18, 2021. Lauren Petracca/Staff

 By Lauren Petracca lpetracca@postandcourier.com

A band of intense thunderstorms brought rapid flooding to parts of downtown Charleston, prompting city officials to start closing low-lying intersections. 

Around 6 p.m., intense rainfall began pummeling the peninsula. Rising water soon followed. 

As of shortly before 8 p.m., the following sections of road were closed:

  • Barre Street from Montagu to Beaufain streets.
  • The intersection of King and Huger streets.
  • Lockwood Boulevard/Broad Street from Wentworth Street to Rutledge Avenue.

Residents took to social media, posting pictures and video of rapidly-rising flood waters in other locations as well. 

Water on Line Street near President Street, in the city's flood-prone West Side, lapped above curbs and onto sidewalks. 

On America Street, in the city's East Side neighborhood, water too rose as far as some cars' bumpers. 

The National Weather Service's flood advisory for the area remains in place until 8:15 p.m.

Reach Gregory Yee at 843-323-9175. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

