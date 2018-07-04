Most Lowcountry residents woke on the Fourth of July were likely greeted by the sound of heavy rain and thunder, but the storms had eased by lunchtime.
For those with big plans of barbecues and beach days, the rain was a soggy start to a holiday largely spent outdoors.
A few scattered thunderstorms are still possible throughout the Charleston area over the rest of the holiday.
Here's what you need to know to prepare for the rest of July 4th.
Forecast
The most widespread showers began moving further inland by 1 p.m., but rain still could fall until late Wednesday afternoon.
The current chance of rain throughout Charleston remains at 15 percent or higher until 5 p.m.
Around 10 a.m., the National Weather Service reported 2.32 inches of rain in downtown Charleston, breaking the previous daily record of 2.24 inches set in 1914.
By the time high tide arrived at 1 p.m., several downtown streets that had been flooded already were clear.
Flooding
The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for minor flooding in Charleston County, effective through Wednesday morning.
Social media reports from the public Wednesday morning showed street flooding across the Charleston peninsula.
Intersections including King and Huger, Cannon and President, and Hagood and Fishburne were largely submerged. Around 10 a.m., multiple cars were stalled at King and Huger. Those intersections dried up by 1 p.m.
But some large puddles still remained, including one on America Street just north of Harris Street, where a few children biked through the standing water.
Other areas including North Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Isle of Palms and Folly Beach are expected to see flooding throughout much of the day, according to the National Weather Service.
Heavy rain ongoing in #westashley now #chswx #chs @WCIVWX @ABCNews4 #chsnews pic.twitter.com/LXFDyuaZRt— Jason Tighe (@jtighe08) July 4, 2018
Rain, rain, go away! #My4thOfJulyIn4Words #CHSWX pic.twitter.com/9MimEjuClI— Haley Clarke (@haleyclarke_) July 4, 2018
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.