At 2 p.m. Thursday, Hurricane Florence continued to plod toward the North Carolina coast as its winds began to wrack towns and storm surge swamp oceanfront homes.

The main threat for South Carolina continues to be flooding rains as the storm moves across at least the upper portions of the state on Saturday and Sunday.

The latest National Hurricane Center advisory estimated the Pee Dee region in the northeastern part of South Carolina could see anywhere from 20 to 40 inches of downpour. The rest of the state could see anywhere from 6 to 12 inches.

On Thursday, the hurricane maintained its 105-mph winds as a Category 2 hurricane. Instruments on Cape Lookout, above Morehead City, North Carolina recorded a gust at 63 mph. The cape was 100 miles from the eye of the storm.

Florence was expected to stall off North Carolina near the South Carolina border, raking the coast before making landfall as a weaker hurricane near Wilmington a little after daybreak.

The Hurricane Center forecast track called for the storm to move into South Carolina "in slow motion" over land somewhere near Interstate 95 on Friday night or Saturday — diminishing to a tropical storm as it does, said Hurricane Center specialist Stacy Stewart.

Nearer to Charleston winds from the "wrap-around" flow from the counter-clockwise rotating storm can be expected to reach tropical storm strength at times, said Charleston-based meteorologist Shea Gibson, with the private company WeatherFlow.

"But this will also serve to help lower our overall water table by helping blow some it out of our estuaries and rivers and through our coastal breaks to sea," he said. That could reduce the flooding.

In South Carolina, the Interstate 26 reversal for Hurricane Florence evacuation has disrupted ambulance services somewhat.

Charleston County EMS workers have been taking patients to the nearest hospital rather than the facility of their choice, said David Abrams, EMS director. That will end when the reversal ends, expected at 6 p.m. Thursday night.

But once winds hits 40 mph, the service will respond only to serious calls. At 50 mph, the vehicles get off the road no matter how serious the call might be.

"If you are frail or you need medical attention, the best thing to do is to not be in the area where the storm is," Abrams said. "Be in a place where you can get the services you are accustomed to, for the health and safety of you and your family."

At 11 a.m. Thursday, Hurricane Florence continued to weaken and slow down.

But the dangerous hurricane still had winds of 105 mph, a Category 2 storm

Growing confidence that Southeast SC will experience a prolong period of tropical storm winds and heavy rain Friday - Saturday from #Florence. Southeast GA looks to experience the lower end of tropical storm criteria. Follow advice from you local government officials. #scwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/KOmlvNtAyL — NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) September 13, 2018

As the outer rain bands of the storm moved inland over the coast of the Carolinas, meteorologists were becoming more confident in that track, but the area of uncertainty where Florence could come in still extended over much of the South Carolina coast.

The potential for catastrophic flooding across both states remained the biggest concern. But the National Hurricane Center continued to caution that this is still a very dangerous, somewhat unpredictable storm.

The hurricane could strengthen again slightly as it moves over the Gulf Stream on Thursday.

"After landfall occurs, rapid weaning of the stronger inner-core wind field is expected to due land interaction and Florence's slow forward speed," Stewart said.

"However, intense rain bands are expected to develop over the Atlantic waters and keep moving along the coast and inland, likely producing strong wind gusts through Saturday night," he said.

The National Weather Service in Charleston on Thursday morning called for:

The possibility of tropical storm force winds and/or wind gusts up to 45 to 50 mph over parts of Charleston and Berkeley Counties as early as late Friday morning.

Conditions should gradually deteriorate in regards to showers and a few thunderstorms over the tri-county area Friday afternoon.

Rain around 2.5 inches nudges into the area from the north Friday.

Biggest effect of the storm Saturday into Sunday, rain 2.5 to 3 inches.

Here's our latest rainfall forecast through Monday afternoon in association with #HurricaneFlorence pic.twitter.com/LY6wXWHRpW — NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) September 13, 2018

The storm was within 145 miles of Wilmington and 195 miles from Myrtle Beach. Its hurricane wind field spanned 80 miles and its tropical storm force wind field spanned 195 miles.

More than 10 million people were under hurricane warnings or watches in the Carolinas and Virginia, while Georgia declared a state of emergency as well.

In South Carolina, hurricane warnings extended as far south as the Santee River near McClellanville and hurricane watches as far south as Edisto Beach.

"Aircraft and satellite wind data show that Florence is a large hurricane. Life-threatening storm surge, heavy rainfall, and damaging wind will cover a large area regardless of exactly where the center of Florence moves," said Hurricane Center specialist Daniel Brown.

In Berkeley County, the Charleston area county maybe closest to the threat from the storm's winds and rain, the middle school shelter in Moncks Corner still had plenty of room at midday Thursday. But flooding rains were a concern. Most low-lying tracts of the county were underwater during the historic flood in 2015.

Michelle Ivey brought her six children to the shelter for their safety because she lives in the French Quarter Creek community, where some residents had to be airlifted to safety after a sudden rise in the flood waters swamped homes.

"Rain floods the front yard already," she said.

In the shelter too was rural Cordesville resident Alberta Gadsden, who said she came as soon as it opened and was thankful to be there. When it comes to flooding, her community scares her these days.

In 2016, Hurricane Matthew dumped enough rain to significantly flood Cordesville and put a bridge out of commission that residents rely on to get to and from the community.

“You couldn’t get out,” Gadsden said. “It took us three days to get out to Moncks Corner.”

Meteorologist Jeff Masters, with the private company Weather Underground, said that on Thursday night "Florence will put on the brakes and screech to a halt as the steering currents collapse."

On Friday and beyond, he said, "Slight changes in the balance between these (air pressure currents) guiding the hurricane will make a huge difference in where the hurricane makes landfall. This makes the exact landfall location difficult to predict accurately."

Rain predictions varied. The official Hurricane Center outlook called for anywhere from 5 to 20 inches of rain across South Carolina and anywhere from 20 to 40 inches across North Carolina.

The storm surge could be as high as 4 feet near Charleston, as much as 6 feet in Myrtle Beach and as much as 13 feet in North Carolina.

Paul Bowers and Greg Yee contributed to this report.