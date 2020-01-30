South Carolina health officials announced Thursday that the drinking water for roughly 259 people living near Shaw Air Force Base is contaminated with industrial chemicals, confirming what The Post and Courier reported earlier this month.

New lab results show the tap water at the Crescent Mobile Home Park, located next to the sprawling air base in Sumter County, contains man-made chemicals known as perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances — PFAS for short.

Those chemicals were used for decades in a variety of industrial processes, including the creation of a firefighting foam that was showered onto military bases during accidents and training exercises.

The compounds are now being studied for potential links to high cholesterol, ulcerative colitis, thyroid disease, development issues, immunological problems, pregnancy-induced hypertension and kidney and testicular cancers.

An Air Force study last year found large concentrations of the same chemicals in the groundwater under Shaw, one of South Carolina's largest military bases. The report noted that Crescent's water wells were less than a mile away from some of that highly polluted groundwater.

But for nearly a year, Air Force leaders and state health officials refused to test the trailer park's water supply.

That was until The Post and Courier sampled the water for them.

The newspaper paid researchers at the University of Rhode Island to test the tap water at Crescent late last year, and published the results on Jan. 4.

The samples collected by the newspaper showed the drinking water contained PFAS levels above 70 parts per trillion, which is a recommended health limit set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

DHEC ran two rounds of testing to confirm what the newspaper reported nearly four weeks ago.

The agency found all three drinking water wells at Crescent contain traces of PFAS above the federally advised health limit. And in one of the wells, the chemical concentrations were above 110 parts per trillion.

DHEC employees were at the trailer park Thursday morning notifying the residents about the test results. But nobody immediately jumped into action to replace the drinking water for the roughly 100 low-income households.

Dr. Mike Marcus, who lead's DHEC's Bureau of Water, said the agency was explaining the risk that long term exposure to the chemicals could pose to people.

But the health agency, Marcus said, has no authority to shut down the public water system or force someone to provide the residents with bottled water.

The EPA may have an advised limit for the chemicals. But there is no enforceable standard for PFAS in drinking water — what is known as a maximum contaminant level. That's true at the federal level and in South Carolina.

As a result, the compounds aren't normally tested for, and DHEC has no ability to shut down systems polluted with the chemicals.

That reality will leave residents at Crescent with a difficult choice: They can either buy bottled water on their own, or continue to drink water contaminated with the compounds.

The medical science surrounding PFAS isn't completely settled. Epidemiologists and other medical researchers are still studying the chemicals to better understand their effect on the human body.

But lab studies have found growing evidence the chemicals may contribute to thyroid disorders, immune problems and developmental issues. Pregnant women and infants who are breast feeding are the biggest concern.

David Savitz, an epidemiologist from Brown University who has studied the chemicals, told The Post and Courier last year the safest choice for people is to stop drinking water if it is found to be contaminated with PFAS.

Rep. Wendy Brawley, who represents communites near Shaw, wants to know why the Air Force is not stepping in to replace the drinking water for the affected residents.

"I don't know what the answer to this is, but clearly there needs to be some assistance provided to the people in the Crescent Mobile Home Park," said Brawley, D-Hopkins. "This is unacceptable for a whole lot of reasons, but to me the most egregious reason is that this could pose a threat to people's health."

The Air Force did not immediately respond to questions about DHEC's test results. It's not clear at this time whether the chemicals in Crescent's water supply came from Shaw.

But last year, Air Force officials suggested they would pay for bottled water and a replacement drinking water source if PFAS was found in tap water near the base.

The military doesn't plan to conduct its own testing in communities around the base until later this year. For now, the Air Force is focused on completing another groundwater study on the base.

Rep. JA Moore, D-North Charleston, said the contamination at Crescent highlights the cost of allowing these chemicals to go unregulated for decades.

"A lot of the residents at Crescent might not be able to afford bottled water or move out of the mobile home facility," Moore said.

Moore is the lead sponsor on a bill in the Legislature that would force DHEC to set a maximum contaminant level for PFAS in drinking water. That would make South Carolina only the second state in the country to do so, along with New Jersey.

"We've got to act and we've got to do it now. We have to take ownership for protecting the people here in South Carolina," Moore said. "I'm gonna work like hell to get this bill passed. We need to do it this year. We can't kick this can down the road."

DHEC officials said they would be happy to implement any regulatory changes the Legislature passes, but the agency has no plans to act on its own.