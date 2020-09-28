'Heal Our City, Heal Our Nation' event series to highlight slain Black police officer

As nationwide calls continue urging police reform and shedding light on racial inequities, Charleston hopes to foster healing as it highlights the story of an African American officer killed in the line of duty.

Several Charleston-area organizations announced Monday at the City Gallery the "Heal our City, Heal our Nation" event series that will, for the next several months, explore policing, racial healing and transformation.

The series will aim to lift up the story up Pvt. Thomas J. Martin, an African American police officer who was killed by white soldiers on King Street in July 1870.

City leaders said Martin has historically not been given proper honor as a policeman who paid the ultimate sacrifice in a city still being impacted from the history of racism.

The project involves the city of Charleston, the Charleston Police Department, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the Rev. Kylon Middleton, the Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy, the Gullah Society and some of Martin's descendants.

"He's a hero who will never be forgotten," said Police Chief Luther Reynolds.

Events will begin Wednesday when Martin will be honored during the S.C. Law Enforcement Hall of Fame induction ceremony. On Oct. 17, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will host its annual Genealogy Conference, during which it will highlight researching African American ancestors and discuss the ancestry of Martin.

The Police Department will host the "Roadmap to a Better Future" series of community workshops, during which it will discuss the department's strategic leadership plan. Police also will discuss the new Partnership Project, a collaborative effort with the Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy that will seek to build community trust.

Martin responded to a disturbance shortly before midnight on July 21, 1870. Martin ordered a group of U.S. soldiers to desist, but the men refused. One of the soldiers drew a pistol and fired a round at Martin.

Martin was taken home, where he died. Two men were charged with the slaying. A trial was held and a jury, after deliberating for five hours, returned a not guilty verdict.

Efforts by the city to share Martin's story began in March 2019, when a Wyoming resident sent a letter to Charleston police about Martin's death. Since then, Middleton, the Gullah Society and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints worked to locate one of Martin's descendants, Johanna Martin-Carrington.

Carrington, along with two of her children, attended Monday's announcement.

Carrington has ties with law enforcement within her immediate family. Her husband, James L. Carrington, served as the first Black chief for the Compton Police Department in California.

For many years, Charleston has not been the place where African Americans wanted to raise their children, she said. She's glad to see the city's efforts over the years taking steps to address its past.

"I'm glad to be back home," she said.

The event series aligns with Charleston efforts in recent years to promote racial healing, said Mayor John Tecklenburg. He pointed out the 2016 Illumination Project, the city's 2018 apology for its role in slavery, and the Police Department's 2019 Racial Bias Audit.

In May, the city held its annual memorial service for officers killed in the line of duty over the years, adding Martin's name to the list.

Those at Monday's event spoke to the need of acknowledging history, good and bad.

"We need not be afraid of history, but willing to embrace it," said Charleston Councilman Peter Shahid.

He said Martin's story has not been properly told and the policeman was not honored as a slain law enforcement officer, likely because of several factors, including because he was Black and his assailants were White.