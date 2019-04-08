State wildlife officers are looking for leads to chase down an apparent poacher who stripped an alligator of its tail and trophy head before dumping it in the water.
The carcass, found near the boat ramp on Shem Creek, was reported to the S.C. Department of Natural Resources on Sunday.
Investigating "is difficult when all you have is a washed-up carcass," said DNR spokesman David Lucas. "Sometimes in cases like this we rely a lot on information provided by the public."
Alligators are the prehistoric reptiles of the South Carolina coastal plain — dinosaur-looking beasts that can grow longer than 13 feet and weigh more than a half-ton. They are a protected species, but a public hunt is held each fall under a law passed by the state Legislature to control their numbers.
It's not often DNR is called out for an apparent poaching, but it does happen, said Capt. Robert McCullough.
This carcass wasn't a larger, "trophy" gator. It would have been only about 5 feet long, according to the officer who investigated the report.
It washed up months before the September hunt will open. But killing it might not have been illegal if it was taken from a private area. That's happened before.
In early June 2015, five alligators were found floating without heads or tails in the Ashley River near Summerville. DNR investigated for poaching out of season.
Two men turned themselves in after reading about the investigation. They had shot the gators legally under a "depredation" exclusion in state law that allows private plantation owners to shoot virtually as many alligators as they want from September through May.
The men had gutted the animals riverside and dumped the bodies. DNR had no rules for disposing of any hunted carcass, but it does require carcasses to be disposed of legally. The men were charged with misdemeanor littering.
That's changed. Alligators taken under a depredation permit now must be buried, composted, burned or put in a landfill that will accept them. The old tradition of tossing them back in the water for something else to eat is now illegal.