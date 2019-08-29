This photo provided by Sea Turtle Patrol Hilton Head Island shows a two-headed Loggerhead sea turtle. News outlets report Sea Turtle Patrol Hilton Head Island says the hatchling was found alive Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 and released into the ocean. The group's leader, marine biologist Amber Kuehn, says a genetic mutation caused the second head on the turtle, since named Squirt and Crush. (Sea Turtle Patrol Hilton Head Island via AP)