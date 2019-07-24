Montaine Lawton pulled at the neckline of his gray T-shirt, revealing a scar from a stab wound to his shoulder — a lingering reminder of his former life.

Lawton, 37, of Charleston, was one of several former South Carolina prison inmates who gathered at the Greek Orthodox Church of The Holy Trinity on Race Street on Tuesday night to share their stories. The event was the second in an ongoing public outreach effort by the Charleston County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council aimed at engaging residents in improving the area's criminal justice system.

The topic was life after prison. For Lawton, crime was a way of life.

He started selling crack cocaine when he was 11 years old.

"I was living a criminal life," Lawton said.

The first time he went to prison was in 2006 for strong-arm robbery, he said. He served 2½ years of his five-year sentence.

"It went by so fast I didn't learn my lesson," Lawton said. "My only plan was to sell (methamphetamine)."

In 2011, he pleaded guilty to burglary and assault and battery charges, according to court records. He was released on May 31.

This time, Lawton had a plan to stay on the right path — a change of heart that he said was sparked by his traumatic experience behind bars.

One day around 4 a.m., Lawton was asleep when his cell mate, who was high on meth, confronted him while armed with two knives and demanded he hand over his property. His cell mate stabbed him several times.

Lawton said he was forced to defend himself with an ice pick he kept under his pillow and was not charged despite wounding his cell mate. The experience made him realize that he had to turn his life around.

Eventually, he found the Turning Leaf Project, a nonprofit that works to rehabilitate inmates and reincorporate them into society through classroom learning, behavioral therapy and job placement.

"The moment I got into this program, I put my all into it," Lawton said. "It's not easy. Most people that get out of prison, they don't want to go into a classroom and learn about social skills and learn about anger management. I needed that stuff."

Hearing success stories from former inmates is a sign that progress is being made on combating recidivism, or the tendency of a criminal to reoffend, said Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds.

"We talk a lot about disrupting the pipeline to prison," Reynolds said. "There's some programs right here in Charleston that are achieving success. By the grace of God, lives are being saved."

Lee Cox and his wife Jo, who attended the event and volunteer with the North Charleston-based nonprofit Fresh Start Visions that works in inmate reentry, said they hope hearing personal stories from former inmates will help change people's hearts.

"When people are coming out, you've got a record and the tendency is … you've got a label. And that label is just like the Scarlet Letter," Lee Cox said. "These are just regular people who made some bad, bad mistakes."

For Keith Smalls, a former inmate who serves as a representative for the previously incarcerated community with the CJCC, there is no perfect path to reentry.

Each inmate has to take their own road, Smalls said.

His path was through family, especially his son, Amarai, 17, who was killed in 2015, shortly after Smalls was released from prison.

"I knew that I had to be better for him, and for him not to be here to experience and to watch and to witness his father in some of his little triumphs … it's difficult," Smalls said. "For me, it's been work. I'm a better man. I'm in a better position. I am a mentor."

Kristy Danford, CJCC's project director, said that she is excited to see successful community engagement initiatives.

For the past few years, the group has worked to reduce the jail population, implement data collection and reform the bond setting process, among other initiatives.

"We hope to continue that and to move forward," Danford said. "That's why we're here tonight and that's why we did an event on pretrial justice a couple weeks ago, why we'll be doing another event on race and the justice system a couple of weeks from now."

That event will be 5:30-7 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Felix C. Davis Community Center, 4800 Park Circle in North Charleston. For more information on events or how to get involved, visit cjcc.charlestoncounty.org.