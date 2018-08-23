That weird brown pall in the air isn't just haze. It's smoke.
Because of prevailing winds, fumes are drifting over South Carolina into the Charleston area from western wildfires and "fires all over the place" in western Canada, according to one weather forecaster.
Unlike wildfire smoke of the recent years, there doesn't seem to be any real health threat. The area remains in the good range for air quality based on monitoring by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Weather Underground, a private forecasting company, put the region in a moderate quality range, saying that people with respiratory problems might consider cutting back outdoor activities.
The plumes are working their way into the jet stream from fires spreading across British Columbia and the Pacific Northwest and as far south as northern California. In the West alone, more than 100 large fires have burned more than 2.1 million acres across 12 states, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.
Evacuation orders were still in place Thursday on 15 large fires.
"We're thousands of miles away from the source of this smoke," said meteorologist Steve Rowley, with the National Weather Service office in Charleston.
It's possible some of that smoke is settling to the surface air people breathe, he said, "but I suspect most of it is staying aloft."
The smoke also is responsible for the redder-than-usual sunsets, said Shea Gibson, a Charleston-based meteorologist with the private company WeatherFlow.
"It's traveling along the upper air levels of the jet stream and dipping down across the Southeast," he said. "The air is nowhere near the poor quality we had a few years back since it is being slowly dispersed on its way here." It should begin to thin out here by Friday.
Smoke isn't too unusual here, even with sea breezes pushing in from off the coast. Plumes occasionally drift from controlled forest burns or coastal wildfires. In the late fall of 2016, Charleston was under an air quality alert as dozens of fires spread through the mountain regions of at least four states, including South Carolina.
During the infamous "Summer of Smoke" in 2011, fires erupted across hundreds of thousands of acres in four drought-dried Southeastern coastal states, and Charleston's air was as hazed as if a house had burned nearby.