Carriage horses had to be taken off Charleston's streets on Memorial Day because of record-breaking and brutal heat, an indication that has meteorologists forecasting hazardous temperature throughout the remainder of the week.
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for most of the four-day work week and said "record to near-record temperatures" ranging in the high to mid-90s will continue across the area through Thursday.
"Heat indices could approach 105 degrees at times," the National Weather Service said in a statement. "Heat advisories may be needed."
Monday's heat reached 100 degrees, smashing the previous daily record set in 1989 of 98 degrees.
The brutal temperatures caused City of Charleston officials to order that all carriage horses be taken off the streets as tourists visited for Memorial Day and amid the start of the Spoleto Festival.
City Spokesman Jack O'Toole said the horses were taken off the streets at 2:40 p.m. on Monday. The horses can return back to the streets when the temperature falls below 95 degrees after two consecutive temperature readings.
A city ordinance passed in 2017 lowered the allowed temperature for horses to operate from 98 degrees.
Sunday was the hottest day on record for the month of May, but it also became the earliest point in the year for a 100-degree day. Previously, that record was June 2, 1985.
While 100 degree days are not forecast for the coming week, meteorologists are still telling the public to prepare and to limit their sun exposure.
Tuesday's forecast is expected to bring a high of 97 degrees with a low of 77 degrees in the evening. Wednesday's temperature is projected to reach 96 degrees with a dip to 78 degrees.
On Thursday and Friday, there is a high expected of 93 degrees with a low of 76 degrees in the forecast.
NWS Charleston Meteorologist Rebecca Davidson said, while it is getting hotter much sooner, there will be breaks in the temperature throughout the week.
"We are breaking these record temperatures," Davidson said. "But, it's also going down. So, that's the positive."