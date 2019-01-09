North Charleston police are asking for the public's help in finding a suspect wanted on suspicion of a fatal shooting in late 2018.
Kenneth Chris Sigueza, 32, is suspected of fatally shooting 33-year-old Eston Shoaf on Dec. 23, police stated.
Shoaf died at a local hospital after he was shot several times while in the driver’s seat of a pickup truck around 7 p.m. that day, police stated. Another man was seated on the passenger side but wasn't not seriously injured.
Shoaf and the man were near Alton Street at the time of the shooting, according to an incident report. Investigators learned that Shoaf was involved in an argument immediately before the shooting.
Officers found the truck riddled with bullet holes and the back window shot out, according to the report.
Shoaf's death was the 21st of 22 homicides in North Charleston during 2018. There were 58 homicides in the tri-county area that year.
Sigueza is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, police stated. He has a light complexion.
His last known addresses were in Summerville and North Charleston, police stated. He is believed to be living in Summerville or in a vacant apartment on East Montague Avenue.
The following vehicles have been associated with Sigueza: Black Nissan Pathfinder, blue Chrvrolet Tahoe and a white GMC pickup truck with amber lights on top, police stated.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the North Charleston Police Department at 843-554-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.