Plans are underway to widen Glenn McConnell Parkway, a move that will relieve congestion on the busy avenue connecting Bees Ferry Road and Interstate 526.

But before Charleston County breaks ground on this project, residents are encouraged to share their thoughts at a public meeting from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 3 at West Ashley High School.

The meeting will be an open house format where residents can meet one on one with the project's representatives. Residents can leave comments at the meeting or fill out a form on the project's website.

Attendees are asked to park in the student and event parking lot and follow signs toward the school's cafeteria.

In an interview with The Post and Courier, project manager Sunshine Trakas answered some questions about the Glenn McConnell road project.

What is the project?

The Glenn McConnell Parkway is a busy 2.5-mile highway in West Ashley. It connects the area's suburbs to Interstate 526, as well as S.C. Highway 61 via Paul Cantrell Boulevard. Voters agreed the widening of this road was a high-priority project worthy of using funds from the half-cent sales tax.

There are two options to widen the road from four to six lanes. The county can either widen the existing grassy median and add a safety barrier, or the county can to widen the inside median as well as the outside shoulder.

There will be no right of way or eminent domain used during this project, Trakas said.

Why go to the public meeting?

Regardless of which design concept the county pursues, the road will change visually, Trakas said. One option would preserve more green space than the other.

By coming to the meeting and giving their input, residents can have a say in how they want their road to look.

"This road is for the people who use it," she said.

What is the cost?

The $25 million project is funded entirely from revenue obtained through the half-cent sales tax approved in 2016.

What is the timeline?

At this point, the county has completed field and topographic surveys. Following the Dec. 3 public meeting, the county will post updates on a project website located at roads.charlestoncounty.org.

The county hopes to have the design completed by late 2020. Trakas anticipates construction will be completed by the end of 2022.

The most time-consuming part of the project, she added, is the acquisition of permits from various agencies and the city of Charleston.